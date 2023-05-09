Sonam Kapoor Trolled for Speech at King Charles' Coronation, People Ask 'Why Talking Like That?'

Sonam Kapoor experienced a moment of sheer bliss as she graced the center stage at the prestigious coronation concert of King Charles III on May 7, 2023, held at Windsor Castle. As one of the select Indian celebrities to be invited and perform at the grand event, she left the audience enthralled with her remarkable presence. However, her enchanting appearance took an unexpected turn when a video of her introduction speech for the Commonwealth virtual choir went viral on social media, resulting in massive trolling and widespread amusement.

During the concert, Sonam was introduced as one of Bollywood’s prominent actors. As she took the stage, she commenced her speech with a warm namaste, albeit with a debatable accent. She expressed, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we represent one-third of the world’s population, one-third of the world’s ocean, and one-quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries possesses its unique qualities, and each individual within our diverse communities holds significance. Yet, we choose to unite as one. Drawing from our rich history, embracing our diversity, upholding our values, and striving to create a more harmonious, sustainable, and prosperous future for all, where every voice is valued. Now, without further delay, let us welcome the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

However, as Sonam’s speech circulated online, internet users swiftly labelled it as ’embarrassing.’ Netizens not only trolled Sonam for her delivery but also criticised her for expressing gratitude towards the British Empire, which historically enslaved India. Inquisitively, one user wrote, “Did she genuinely thank the British Empire for their past exploitation and plundering of our nation in her speech? Just curious." Another commented, “sonam kapoor’s spoken word coronation performance is exactly what we hoped it to be, and whyyy is she talking like that as if its a 5th grade elocution contest."

sonam kapoor's spoken word coronation performance is exactly what we hoped it to be, and whyyy is she talking like that as if its a 5th grade elocution contest pic.twitter.com/MICGzB2GzW— tara (@saurnaurr) May 8, 2023

“This South Mumbai girl is deplorable,” quipped the third user while the fourth one remarked, “Why her namaste is namaaastey what’s with that accent?”

Sonam Kapoor, an Indian, giving a speech at the coronation is so embarrassing— Sanya (@DIMIN0MBRE) May 9, 2023

Sonam Kapoor an absolute embarrassment. Her ancestors are crying rn. Look at her. Can’t act, can’t dance, can’t walk a ramp, can’t give a speech. pic.twitter.com/7yyvIRGF4M — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) May 8, 2023

Indeed, the realm of online commentary can be unforgiving, and unfortunately, Sonam often finds herself at the centre of such scrutiny.

