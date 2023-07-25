Sorry Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Deepika-SRK Did Barbiecore Before It Was Cool

Barbie fever has reached all the corners. From the fashion world and food to the clothing industry, everything around has turned Pink ever since Greta Gerwig first announced Barbie. Well, the excitement hasn’t waned even a bit, even after Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s movie was released.

In this Pink-infused frenzy, the interplay of Barbie’s influence and its impact around the globe is undeniably fascinating. Speaking of which, a Twitter user recently drew a fascinating comparison between a scene from a Bollywood movie and Barbie. We are referring to the movie Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om.

Remember the song Dhoom Taana from the movie? The specific scene in question features the lead actors dressed in 1970s fashion, a throwback to the era’s iconic style. The Twitter user pointed out the striking resemblance of their outfits with the signature fashion sense of Barbie dolls. To emphasize the connection further, the user replaced the original song from Om Shanti Om with Dua Lipa’s song Dance The Night from Barbie. “Srk and Deepika in Barbie (2023),” read the caption.

If you need a refresher on the scene, you can watch it here:

srk and deepika in barbie (2023) pic.twitter.com/EFeg8kEjG2— qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) July 23, 2023

Within no time, Twitter users flooded the comment section. They unanimously agreed with the comparison and expressed their thoughts. Numerous reviews poured in as users eagerly shared their excitement. One enthusiast gushed, “Absolutely LOVEEEE this,” while another one commented, “this was wayyyy too good to not be real.”

Recently, a cafe in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar jumped on the bandwagon with its Barbie-themed food items. The cafe named Cocopots, owned by chef Ritika, introduced a Barbie menu. The Barbie menu featured an array of visually striking and mouthwatering items. Among them was a delightful pink burger, sure to catch the eye and delight taste buds with its vibrant appearance. Accompanying this scrumptious burger was a bubblegum-flavoured milkshake. Not just this, the cafe served up a portion of fries with a delectable pink sauce. In a bid to maximize the Barbie-themed hype, chef Ritika went even further by introducing a show-stopping edible pink shoe dessert. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COCOPOTS | Baker from NYC (@cocopotsbyritika)

Talking about the movie, Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig. Apart from Margot and Ryan, the film features Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell among others in the ensemble cast.