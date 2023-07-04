South African King Misuzulu Zulu Hospitalised After Mysterious Illness

There are not many cultures in the world where monarchy still holds administrative power over the state, but the Zulu tribe in South Africa still has a king ruling them. The king may not have executive powers but he holds a high moral influence over the people. The Zulu tribe has a powerful history. When the British colonised almost half the world, including South Africa, the Zulus were the only ones to put up a fight and keep the British at bay. Today, constitutionally, it is part of South Africa, but people believe in the king here. All may not be well with the ruling king Misuzulu Zulu, who believes he may have been poisoned.

48-year-old Misuzulu Zulu, who rules over the country’s most influential traditional monarchy, has been left rattled after the death of a close advisor. Prima facie, the advisor had been poisoned and now King Misuzulu fears he may have been poisoned too. According to AFP, a spokesman said that while visiting neighbouring Eswatini, the king underwent a thorough medical examination and checkup. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Zulu Prime Minister, released a press notice saying that the king was hospitalised overnight in Eswatini after falling ill, but is in good health now.

King Misuzulu may have just been paranoid of a conspiracy but he has a good reason for it. He had ascended to the throne after a bitter feud for power after the passing of his father, former king Goodwill Zwelithini. Several police sources in Eswatini confirmed to AFP that there was heavy security deployed at a private hospital close to the country’s royal residence.

Six women and at least 28 children were left behind by King Zwelithini, who passed away after more than 50 years in power. Zwelithini’s third wife, whom he named as regent in his will, is the mother of Misuzulu, his first child.

The queen died abruptly, after a month of Zwelithini and the queen’s will. Misuzulu then took charge as the new king, which did not sit well with the other family members, leading to a feud.