Specially Abled Woman's Dance To Jawan's Chaleya Is Superhit; Shah Rukh Khan, Are You Watching?

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan, has generated a tremendous buzz among audiences. Fans are thrilled with the movie’s songs, with particular acclaim for the romantic track Chaleya featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Sung by Shilpa Rao, Arijit Singh, and Anirudh Ravichander, this song quickly became a favourite, inspiring people worldwide to recreate their own version on Instagram. Among the plethora of videos, one standout features a remarkable performance by Sushmita Chakraborty, dancing to the song’s captivating rhythm.

The specially-abled woman showcases her graceful moves on the SRK song and gains compliments from social media users. Shilpa Rao, the singer of the song, shared this remarkable video on her Instagram profile. The performance begins with the enchanting melodies of the track, setting a captivating stage for Sushmita’s inspiring dance. Dressed in traditional attire, she exudes confidence and positivity, while elegantly performing the hook steps.

“Sushmita Chakraborty your dedication and love for your art is so inspiring. Thank you for being you. Chaleya sounds even more nice because of the way you’ve danced on it, thank you so much," Shilpa Rao wrote. Watch the video here:

Since being posted on August 22, the video has accumulated an impressive count of over 5,31,000 views. Sushmita’s dance performance has earned compliments from an appreciative audience.

An individual wrote, “I was so mesmerised by the performance, I didn’t even notice the prosthetic leg. Super talented!!"

Another added, “So graceful she is… didn’t want the reel to end. She has given the song a new life."

“Inspiration to all who give up but now they will be inspired by you," read a comment.

One of the users said, “What a really touching and amazing dance I got tears in my eyes when I saw it. It’s a great mix of beautiful voice and sweet dancing salute to all these strong and inspiring ladies."

A lot of viewers expressed their appreciation by leaving heart and fire emojis in the comments section. With her graceful movements, Sushmita breaks stereotypes and shows that determination can conquer physical challenges effortlessly.

The much-anticipated film Jawan is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, the film features a talented ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others. The film is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.