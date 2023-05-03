CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spectacular Purple Aurora Rules The Canadian Skies And Our Hearts

May 03, 2023

The aurora borealis was spotted over the sky in Manitoba, Canada.

While aurora borealis in Canada aren't a rare event, what made the latest sighting special was the colour of the lights.

Nature never ceases to amaze us with its awe-inspiring creations, and the latest viral clip of a purple aurora borealis in Canada’s Manitoba is no exception. While the northern lights are a not-so-rare occurrence in this part of the world, the vibrant purple shade of this display has left everyone stunned. As the aurora danced in the night sky, it painted stunning shades of violet and green, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that seems almost otherworldly. The video of this spectacular natural phenomenon has quickly gone viral on social media, leaving viewers in awe of the beauty of Earth.

The video was shared on Reddit and quickly garnered attention. The person who shared the video explained that the purple colour in the aurora is caused by the “setting sun (blue light) interacting with the red aurora, which is the highest aurora (400km). Blue + Red = Purple.”

Incredibly bright purple Northern Lights! Manitoba, Canada by u/JAND3R50N in interestingasfuck

Several users shared their reactions to the viral clip of the purple-coloured aurora borealis in Manitoba, Canada.

One user expressed admiration, stating that the phenomenon looked very colourful, while another simply wrote, “Wow!! Beautiful!"

However, one user couldn’t help but joke about the surreal experience, comparing it to a computer screen saver.

Another user was left feeling confused upon seeing the stunning display of the northern lights and jokingly questioned, “Aurora Borealis? At this time of year? At this time of day? In this part of the country?”

Just a few days back stunning visuals of a rare aurora borealis over the sky in India caught the attention of social media. The Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) in Hanle, Ladakh, recorded the spectacular sighting of the aurora borealis. The rare event was caused due to an intense geomagnetic storm that struck the Earth on April 21, as per the experts.

A coronal mass ejection was launched towards Earth by Sun on April 21. “This CME (speed of 500-600 km/s) was associated with an M1 class solar flare. The CME arrived at Earth late on April 23 at 10 PM," Wageesh Mishra, Assistant Professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics said.

The stunning video of the rare aurora lights was recorded using a 360-degree camera placed atop IAO.

