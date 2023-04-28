Speeding Car With 'Dog At The Wheel' Leaves German Police Shocked

There are many videos of dogs doing adorable tricks and pulling antics leaving the viewers laughing. However, the German police were in for a huge shock and surprise when they noticed an overspeeding car with a dog at the wheel. Sounds strange, right? The car was going at 60kmph and reportedly the pet owner was sitting in the back seat. Luckily, for the dog, there was no mishap reported.

In Rheinbach, near Cologne, Germany, the police officers were speechless after the footage from a speed camera revealed a dog driving a car going at a speed faster than the law allowed. As per the Daily Mail, Police officers were shocked to have caught the pooch breaking the law. Reportedly, the dog had probably moved over from the passenger seat at the exact moment the speed camera flashed. This may have hidden the driver’s face.

If the reports are to be believed, then the ‘actual driver’ may get away with it. Since the owner’s face was not caught in the camera, the person may be able to avoid a fine, as Police could not identify the person. The publication reported that a police spokesperson shared that the fine notice is on the way. Driving at such a speed is too much in the town and the driver may have to pay a fine of 50 euros. “But since the unknown speed offender could not be identified, he or she could get away with it”, said the spokesperson.

In Germany, one can travel with their dogs in the adjacent seat of the driver, as long as the pooches are wearing a seatbelt. In the case of smaller dogs, they are required to be carried in cases while travelling in a vehicle. The dog was in compliance with the law as it was all buckled up.

Previously, a similar incident took place in Meghalaya. A dog named Toby was seen driving a car in the northeastern state. The canine was on the wheels of a Maruti car and driving on the streets of the city from the driving seat with its paws on the steering wheel. Reportedly, Toby can manage to only steer the car and can’t take a turn or apply brakes, clutch or accelerate. This is handled by the pet’s parents. After the video went viral on social media, the traffic police imposed a fine on the car owner.

