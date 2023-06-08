Spider-Man Mania Sweeps Malaysia Mall As 685 Fans Set New World Record

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has become a force to be reckoned with. With the best summer opening, the superhero flick continues to swing to the top of the box office charts. Now, even after its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the computer-animated flick to the masses. In a record-breaking move, Sony Pictures Entertainment recently hosted the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man.

With 685 people donning the Spider-Man costume, the production house bagged a World Record which was held at the Aeon Mall in Selangor, Malaysia. The record was attempted on June 3 to celebrate the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Aeon Mall shared a video of the record-breaking attempt on Facebook writing, “Yes, Malaysia! We did it. Guinness World Record: Largest Gathering in Spider-Man Costume (685 PARTICIPANTS). Thank you, Malaysians. You are truly a Superhero.”

The clip captures a long queue of masked people entering the mall premises. Not only do they strike up signature Spider-Man poses but also indulge in playing exciting games arranged for them. From little kids to adults, people of every age group were spotted taking part in the celebration.

According to Deadline, the movie collected $209 M (Rs 172 crore) merely in its opening weekend. The story of the recently released movie picks up right after the events of its 2018-released predecessor, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Similar to the last film, the sequel is set in a shared multiverse but with brand new adventurous missions, it is flashier and filled with truckloads of heart and humour.

Viewers aren’t only loving its enigmatic graphics and spectacular visuals, but also the emotional touch the story entails. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Shameik Moore is Miles Morales aka Spider-Man, while Hailee Steinfeld voices Gwen Stacy the Spider-Woman. It is Jason Schwartzman who has lent his vocals for the character of the main antagonist, Dr. Jonathan Ohnn aka The Spot. The plot shows how after reuniting with Gwen, Miles encounters a team of Spider-People who are protecting their existence. When a new threat arrives, Miles finds himself pitted against other spiders.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse released theatrically on June 2.