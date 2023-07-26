Spine-Chilling Video Shows Man Walking On Most Dangerous Bridge In Pakistan

People try adventurous activities to break free from their mundane life. Some go trekking, while some try river rafting. To experience that adrenaline rush, people try water sports, deep sea diving, sky diving, Bungee jumping, etc. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet, which has left people wonderstruck. The spine-chilling video shows a man crossing the world’s most dangerous footbridge Passu Bridge or Hanging Bridge. The bridge is located in Hunza, Pakistan, and is known as the longest bridge in Gilgit Baltistan. The bridge offers a spectacular view. Surrounded by massive mountains, the bridge made of ropes and wooden planks lies above the magnificent Hunza River.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named Zeeteevee with the caption, “Passu bridge located in Hunza, Pakistan Locals use it to cross to the village located on the other side.” The video is uploaded by a travel vlogger Zee. The video has got over 71,000 likes and lots of comments. Users on Instagram have been spellbound by the view and the alacrity of the traveller who was crossing the bridge.

Enthralled by the mesmerizing view, one user commented, “ The location is so mesmerizing.” While another user said, “Amazing!

“Been there done that! You literally get so dizzy in the middle! Hussaini bridge” said another user.

“Wow, it’s incredibly beautiful! I would like to visit here with a few of my friends,” said a user.

A comment read, “Omg so beautiful but dangerous to cross.”

“It’s indeed dangerous and this bridge swings because of extreme winds,” read another comment.

One more comment read, “They should stop using it for fun and adventure, it’s so unsafe.”

It’s not the first time Zee is sharing a video where he is exploring an adventure site. Prior to this, he shared a video, where he is travelling on a dangerous road in Pakistan.

He captioned the video, “Fairy Meadows, Pakistan 🇵🇰 This jeep ride is a 2-hour journey on the edge of a cliff. Most sections don’t have room for 2 cars. The drivers often need to reverse to let other jeeps pass by.” The video got over 26,000 likes.