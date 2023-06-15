Spot the Robot Dog Can Now Open Doors All By Itself

Boston Dynamics’ robot dog, Spot, has a number of new functions. For example, it can now open various doors while out on patrol, without human help. Ever more advanced and autonomous, Spot never ceases to amaze. Unveiled in 2016, Spot has come a long way since its debut. A simple software update now makes this robot dog capable of far more advanced visual, thermal and acoustic inspections. Spot can, for example, view and compare temperatures across an entire image, with the ability to set alerts for significant disparities between several zones. Acoustic imaging, meanwhile, makes it capable of detecting changes in sound signatures, which can help anticipate certain machine breakdowns.

On the hardware side, Spot now features an audible (loudspeaker) and visual (lights around the body) signalling system, as well as an emergency stop button for added safety.

In terms of behavior, Spot is now able to adapt its pace according to the state of the ground, whether wet or hazardous. It can also regain his balance more easily if it skids. Thanks to a LiDAR laser sensor on its back, it can detect movements, whether of people or machines moving around close to it. It then automatically keeps its distance. Finally, Spot can now open doors autonomously, without human assistance, thanks to a dedicated arm. Until now, it needed the help of a remote operator. Now it can complete the task alone, which can be useful during patrols.

With this update, Spot will become even more useful. This robot dog is already used by many companies for tasks often considered difficult, or even dangerous, for humans. Today, over 1,000 such robots are in operation in 35 countries.

Spot is used, for example, in the surveillance and maintenance of sensitive sites such as airports, warehouses, power plants, military sites and so on. It can detect intrusions and carry out security rounds, during which it transmits information in real time. Hyundai, BP and the Paris transport authority, RATP, are already customers. In addition, Spot can help law enforcement agencies with surveillance missions in potentially dangerous environments. In some hospitals, Spot is used to deliver equipment, medicines or food to patients. Finally, Spot is sometimes used in the event of natural disasters or industrial accidents to assess the danger of the situation and search for possible survivors. It also explores the ruins of Pompeii, in search of new remains, while NASA hopes one day to be able to send it to Mars, to study the Red Planet more closely.