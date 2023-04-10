SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Loses Cool Over Cameraman Showing Her During PBKS Match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had a memorable night on Sunday, as they secured their first win of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings. Rahul Tripathi was the star of the match with his impressive batting performance. However, the team owner, Kaviya Maran, has also been making headlines for an incident involving a cameraman. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kaviya can be seen expressing her irritation with the cameraman who was focusing the lens on her. The clip has now gone viral on the internet, showing her saying “Hatt yaar (Go away, man)" to the cameraman.

Kaviya has been a regular face at Sunrisers Hyderabad matches since she started cheering for the team from the stands a few years ago, earning her the title of one of the IPL’s original ‘mystery girls’. She is also a well-known figure at the IPL auctions, often seen at the SRH table.

During the 14th match of the IPL 2023 season, held on April 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad faced off against Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings. The hosts put in a superb bowling performance, but Dhawan’s unbeaten 99 kept the opposition in the game. As the tension mounted, the camera panned towards Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanithi Maran and the owner of SRH, who grew increasingly frustrated and asked the cameraman to move the camera away from her using Hindi slang. Since then, her video has been widely circulated on social media, with people sharing footage featuring her on Twitter.

However, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Aiden Markram’s partnership proved to be the winning formula for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they sailed to victory in the 18th over. Tripathi’s impressive innings of 74* off 48 balls, coupled with Markram’s composed 37 off 21 balls, secured the much-needed win for SRH, while Punjab Kings lost their first game of the season after three outings. With this win, the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the only two teams yet to secure a victory in the IPL 2023 season.

