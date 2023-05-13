SRH vs LSG: Third Umpire's No-ball Call Over Avesh Khan's Delivery Has IPL Fans 'Throwing' Memes

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is where all the action is happening as the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Lucknow Super Giants. The first inning was full of excitement as Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad displayed their impressive skills, helping SRH to a total score of 182/6 in 20 overs. Unfortunately, the Sunrisers’ batters were unable to capitalise on their strong start. The shining star of the home team was none other than the wicketkeeper-batter Klaasen, who scored an amazing 47 runs off just 29 balls! However, things took a wild turn in the 18th over of the inning. The third umpire’s decision regarding a no-ball off Avesh Khan’s delivery to Abdul Samad left IPL fans fuming in the stands and online.

It all unfolded when Khan unleashed a high full-toss directly toward Samad’s elbow. Initially, the delivery was called a no-ball due to it being a waist-high delivery, but Krunal Pandya decided to challenge the decision through the DRS. To everyone’s surprise, the TV umpire overturned the decision, claiming that the batter crouched slightly and it was a fair delivery after all. This decision left both the batter and the on-field umpires confused, as they were certain it was a no-ball. To add to the drama, the stadium erupted in disagreement with the decision, causing the play to be halted for a brief moment. Klaasen looked visibly frustrated as he gestured towards the LSG dugout, and at one point, it seemed like someone threw something at the LSG dugout. The atmosphere was charged with tension and anticipation as the match continued.

Meanwhile, the social media sphere was abuzz with IPL fans expressing their discontent over the decision, with Twitter being no exception. Some users took to posting humourous memes while others vented their frustration towards the third umpire’s call.

Third umpire to on field umpire:That's a fair delivery since Batter is crouched when ball passes him.#SRHvLSG #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/aSKf6lyFZV — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) May 13, 2023

Swann : Someone go to the third umpire and check what's in his flaskHe is going bonkers — Abishiek (@ambanidaww) May 13, 2023

"I can see the batter is jumping…. It's a fair delivery, fair delivery" Those were the third umpire's words. Shows to me he wasn't thinking straight at all. https://t.co/eQYI9Q1Uo2 — Aaditya Narayan (@AadityaN_28) May 13, 2023

Might as well bring in a impact sub for 3rd umpires from next season. pic.twitter.com/hish3pCtOf— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 13, 2023

Third umpire needs 4th umpire.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 13, 2023

Bizzare decision by the third umpire It is a clear no ball pic.twitter.com/hLWRLdyp1x — Utsav (@utsav045) May 13, 2023

Adding to the intense atmosphere, the crowd at the stadium couldn’t resist making their voices heard. In a playful act of mockery, they even started chanting “Kohli, Kohli" when they spotted LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir who had a well-known on-field spat with Virat Kohli.

'Kohli Kohli' chants the Hyderabad crowd in front of the Lucknow Supergiants' dugout.pic.twitter.com/rRS6XGyTVe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 13, 2023

Undoubtedly, cricket has transcended the boundaries of the field and evolved into a captivating spectacle. As the second inning of the SRH vs LSG match unfolds, the excitement continues to build.