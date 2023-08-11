CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sriram Raghavan's Love for Films Expressed Through His T-shirts, Twitter Thread Goes Viral
Sriram Raghavan's Love for Films Expressed Through His T-shirts, Twitter Thread Goes Viral

August 11, 2023

Sriram Raghavan's Love for Films Expressed Through His T-shirts, Twitter Thread Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@sachdeva_pankaj)

Viral Twitter thread shows Sriram Raghavan's love for films expressed through his t-shirts.

A Twitter thread which is currently doing rounds on social media features Bollywood director Sriram Raghavan. It perfectly depicts his love for films expressed through the clothes that he wears. Twitter user Pankaj Sachdeva curated this Twitter thread where the Bollywood director can be seen wearing customised T-shirts with the posters of his favourite films.

The t-shirts include posters of movies like ‘Eyes Without A Face’, ‘CID’, ‘Half Ticket’, ‘Ascensore per il Patibolo’, ‘Double Indemnity’, ‘Mystery Train’, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, ‘The Maltest Falcon’, ‘Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari,’ ‘Anupama’ and ‘Le Doulos,’.

Here, have a look at the viral thread:

On the professional front, the director announced the release of Merry Christmas last month. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Announcing the release date as December 15, the film will be clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. Along with the release date, the filmmaker released the poster of Merry Christmas, revealing that the film will release Hindi and Tamil. Speaking with News18 exlcusively earlier this year, Sriram revealed that while both versions will be a little different from each other.

August 11, 2023
last updated:August 11, 2023, 17:09 IST