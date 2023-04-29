SRK Accepts Not Living 'Normal Life' in Old Video, Gets Full Marks from Fans for 'Honesty'

King Khan is an advocate for dreaming big and never settle for a ‘normal’ life. In fact, he once said in an interview, “There’s no such thing as ‘normal.’ Normal is just another word for lifeless," and this quote has become iconic in its own right. But it’s not just talk for Shah Rukh Khan. He truly lives by this philosophy, as evidenced by an old video where he discusses how he’s earned his ‘star’ status and wouldn’t want to give it up to live a ‘normal’ life. Fans have recently rediscovered a clip online and are praising SRK for his honesty.

The clip that surfaced on Twitter shows SRK in an interview, discussing how he’s often asked to do typical Mumbaikar things like going to the beach for Pav Bhaji or riding a local train, but he’s not interested in those things. As he puts it, “I’m not interested in such things, and that’s the reason why I’ve become a star. And now that I have become one, I’ll not give it up."

For SRK, “normal" life just isn’t on the cards. He revealed how enjoys the perks that come with his stardom and said, “I don’t want to lead a normal life. I like that I have five bodyguards, an expensive car, a private plane…If I want ice cream, I get five flavours. I visit 5-star hotels and even if I want Pav Bhaji, I get it…with some sand in a box to have that beach vibe. So, I have no problem with it.”

Watch the Video Below:

The best thing I like about Shahrukh Khan is he doesn’t try to fake humility. pic.twitter.com/ywQ7unFavE— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 28, 2023

Since being shared, the clip has been receiving a lot of attention from fans, who are appreciating SRK for being unapologetic and completely candid for living a ‘lavish’ lifestyle all because he’s earned it!

Indeed, a man who practices what he preaches!

