SRK Fans Are Eagerly Waiting for King to Respond to Shakira's 2010 Tweet

The enchanting charisma of Shah Rukh Khan knows no bounds, captivating fans from all corners of the world. Even the likes of Sharon Stone couldn’t contain her awe when she stumbled upon SRK at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year. Her reaction, with her mouth hanging wide open in a mix of shock and astonishment, struck a chord with fans everywhere. But, there’s another celebrity smitten by the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ - none other than the pop star Shakira.

In a tweet from way back in 2010, Shakira openly expressed her admiration for SRK and her eagerness to collaborate with him, writing, “@iamsrk I’ve always been a huge fan… would love to do something together some day! Big kiss, Shak". However, the tweet seemingly vanished into thin air, with no response from the heartthrob himself.

@iamsrk I’ve always been a huge fan… would love to do something together some day! Big kiss, Shak— Shakira (@shakira) July 15, 2010

Fast forward to the present day, and SRK’s ardent fans have resurfaced the decade-old tweet, eagerly awaiting his long-awaited reaction. However, one die-hard SRK devotee saw this as a defining characteristic of the superstar. In an era where Bollywood stars eagerly seek international recognition, here stands ‘The King’, who hasn’t even replied to Shakira’s tweet from 2010.

Flaunting this fact, they boldly proclaimed, “It’s dream for other stars to get recognised by international celebs like Shakira and here @iamsrk hasn’t even replied to her yet…SIGMA from the days since the term wasn’t popular."

It’s dream for other stars to get recognised by international celebs like Shakira and here @iamsrk hasn’t even replied to her yet🗿SIGMA from the days since the term wasn’t popular. pic.twitter.com/zLESzn4nGu https://t.co/4l64jvckOt — Vedant. (@holdandbold) June 22, 2023

Surprisingly, it turns out that SRK himself has been an ardent fan of Shakira. Just days before the resurfaced tweet, SRK had an exhilarating encounter with the Colombian singer during the FIFA World Cup 2010. Accompanied by his wife Gauri and their children Aryan and Suhana, Khan couldn’t contain his excitement and took to Twitter to express his admiration for the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ sensation. He even posted pictures of his family with Shakira, showering her with praise and gratitude.

“Have never been more excited to meet a rockstar. The wife & daughter adore her… so do the father & son," Khan tweeted, highlighting his family’s adoration for the iconic singer. In addition, he left a heartfelt message on Shakira’s page, saying, “Thank you so much for your graciousness. You are a fabulous star. The kids think of me as a big hero now. May god bless you. Love, Srk."

But that’s not all. SRK’s admiration for Shakira continued to grow. After her electrifying performance at the 2020 Super Bowl event, he couldn’t help but shower her with more accolades. Quoting a picture Shakira shared from her performance, SRK wrote, “So wonderful, so hardworking, so absolutely entertaining. My all-time favourite."

So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite. https://t.co/bC3IxRinVr— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2020

Given SRK’s genuine admiration for Shakira, it’s natural for fans to speculate that he may have responded to her 2010 tweet in private. The question lingers: What do you think? Will we finally witness the long-awaited exchange between these two international stars? Only time will tell, but the fans’ anticipation is palpable!