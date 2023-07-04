SRK Fans' Befitting Responses to User Asking 'Who is This?' Shows King's Real Popularity

‘SRK needs no introduction,’ a statement that rings true in the annals of Bollywood history, was emphatically proven by his devoted fans when a seemingly oblivious Twitter user shared an edited clip of none other than Shah Rukh Khan, audaciously posing the question, “Who is this?" Little did they know they were about to awaken the slumbering giant of SRK fandom.

As the tweet gained traction, his fervent followers sprang into action and unleashed a torrent of befitting responses that reverberated across the virtual realm, illuminating the user’s ignorance and magnifying the sheer power, status, and unparalleled popularity of the ‘Baadshah’.

“Lemme tell u everything about him, and if I start, it’ll hard to be stop," responded one passionate fan, hinting at the vastness of SRK’s persona that words alone could not encompass while another admirer aptly described him as “the king of a million hearts." Soon, a flood of admirers began sharing their heartfelt introductions for the King of Bollywood.

Lemme tell u everything about him, and if I start, it’ll hard to be stop— Qillaz (@qillazrlupin) July 2, 2023

He’s the only man. Periodt— tanishqua (@tanshqua) July 2, 2023

“He is a beautiful positive male mind in the middle of many ugly passive aggressive male mentalities," expressed one fan. “He is the entire ‘Indian Film Industry’ for me and will always remain the same!" proclaimed another.

He is the entire ‘Indian Film Industry’ for me and will always remain the same! ❤️— tar.hsi (@Jahan_Ishiii) June 30, 2023

He is a beautiful positive male mind in the middle of many ugly passive aggressive male mentalities. pic.twitter.com/FINH9VrCwz— Rania Morcoss (@Rania49656447) July 1, 2023

he is the king of million hearts❤️ > > — ♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@akhi_saha567) July 3, 2023

But the outpouring of appreciation extended far beyond the borders of India. People from various corners of the world shared their unique encounters with SRK. “Fun fact: every Moroccan grandma had a crush on him when I was a kid, and there’s this phrase we say in Arabic when someone acts haughty that literally translates to ‘he thought he was Shah Rukh Khan’," revealed one individual. “Not only Morocco, even in Egypt we said the same ‘he thought he was Shah Rukh Khan.’ His impact is something else," commented another, highlighting the far-reaching impact of SRK’s charm and influence.

fun fact : every moroccan grandma had a crush on him when i was a kid and there’s this phrase we say in arabic when someone acts haughty that literally translates to “he thought he was Shah Rukh Khan" https://t.co/HPWdsnAFCo— cha ☾ (@cha_chronicles) July 2, 2023

Not only Morocco even in Egypt we said the same “ he thought he was ShahRukhKhan “ his impact is something else — Emmy ‍♀️ ( fan account ) (@iamemmysrk1) July 3, 2023

The revelations continued as a third person chimed in, “Every Algerian grandma and aunt too."

Every Algerian grandma and aunt too — arsi (@gabinful) July 3, 2023

The qoutes & reply OMG this man popularity is something else such icon who ruling since 90’s— Anna Linnikova (@iamAnnalinn) July 1, 2023

U definitely won’t forget him now — एडी (@SRKzAddy) June 30, 2023

In fact, the comments poured in from all corners of the world, creating an endless stream of appreciation and love for the King. These testimonials left no doubt that SRKs influence transcends borders and languages, touching hearts across the globe.

While mere words can never fully capture the essence and impact of SRK, don’t you think these tweets were enough to ‘enlighten’ the questioning user and reveal the true magnitude of his star power?