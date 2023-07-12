SRK Fan's Compilation of 'Jawan' Actor in Negative Roles is an Instant Hit

Ever since the electrifying ‘Jawan’ trailer hit the screens, a wave of anticipation has swept over Shah Rukh Khan’s devoted fans. They are counting down the days until they can witness their beloved King reign supreme in a villainous, psychopathic role that harkens back to the days when playing a bad boy was his cult. Remember how the Badshah of Bollywood fearlessly embraced such characters in his earlier works? And now, he’s all set to resurrect the charm of a captivating villain once again! In the midst of this anticipation, a devoted fan crafted a compilation of videos that showcases SRK in all his mesmerising glory as he portrays unforgettable negative roles. This fan-made edit has become an absolute sensation, delivering exactly what every fan has yearned for since the jaw-dropping Jawan Prevue.

Originally shared by Twitter user, @prikingggggg, the video opens with SRK’s iconic dialogue from the highly anticipated Atlee directorial, “Jab me villain banta hu na tab koi bhi hero mere samne tik nahi sakta" (When I become a villain, no hero can stand before me), the video sets the stage for an exhilarating journey into the realm of his grey characters.

The now-viral clip kickstarts with a thrilling shot from the trailer, where SRK removes his band to unveil his infamous bald character. It then takes us on a riveting visual ride through his memorable grey roles, beginning with his portrayal of an absolute psychopath, Rahul Mehra, in the iconic film ‘Darr’. And the video doesn’t stop there! It captivates viewers with eerie stills from ‘Anjaam’ and ‘Baazigar’, showcasing SRK’s ability to delve deep into complex characters.

Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without featuring his superhits ‘Don’ and ‘Don 2, cementing the fact that the King’s mastery extends far beyond romance; he is an ultimate force to be reckoned with when it comes to negative roles!

Watch the Fan-made Edit Below:

An undeniable proof of the King’s versatility and his ability to fascinate audiences in every genre!