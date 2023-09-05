CHANGE LANGUAGE
SRK Fans Queue Up at 2 AM to Buy 'Jawan' Tickets in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces
SRK Fans Queue Up at 2 AM to Buy 'Jawan' Tickets in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces

September 05, 2023

Viral video shows SRK fans standing in long queue at 2 a.m. for advance bookings of 'Jawan' in Maharashtra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan following is unparalleled, and this is not something that requires proof; it’s a widely acknowledged fact. Now, as King Khan makes his return to the silver screen, his fans are leaving no stone unturned to savour the moment. Following their unwavering support for ‘Pathaan,’ SRK’s admirers are now eagerly anticipating his upcoming project, ‘Jawan,’ helmed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

What’s even more remarkable is a video circulating on social media depicting SRK fans queuing up to purchase tickets for the movie, even at the unusual hour of 2 a.m. In the video shared on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, a lengthy line of people eagerly awaiting their chance to secure advance tickets can be seen outside a theatre in Maharashtra’s Malegaon. Just imagine the fervor among fans on the actual release day of ‘Jawan’ if advance bookings are already attracting such enormous crowds.

Meanwhile, News18 couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video.

Watch it Here:

Without a doubt, ‘Jawan’ has been generating unprecedented buzz ever since the teaser’s release and is off to a fantastic start, with a staggering 750,000 tickets already booked on BookMyShow. This demonstrates the escalating interest in the film. As advance bookings open up in various cities, the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are also garnering enthusiastic support, although the Hindi version naturally leads the way.

Cities across India, including major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, and Kochi, as well as markets in South and East India, are leading the charge in advance ticket bookings.

With such a wide-reaching appeal that caters to diverse audience segments, including both multiplexes and traditional single-screen theaters, the potential of ‘Jawan’ is boundless, leaving no doubt about SRK’s impact to captivate audiences far and wide.

