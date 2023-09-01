Jawan Trailer: Fan's Crazy Reaction to Glimpse of SRK's Power-Packed Thriller is Proof Of His Impact

The highly anticipated preview of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ has finally been unveiled, igniting tremendous anticipation for the movie’s debut on September 7. The electrifying trailer, released just yesterday, has already amassed over 20 million views on YouTube. Imagine the fervor it has sparked among die-hard SRK enthusiasts who are already enthralled by his charisma. This fan’s over-the-top response, pushing the boundaries of enthusiasm, has taken the internet by storm, for all the right reasons, showcasing a mere glimpse of the colossal influence SRK wields over his audience.

The video, surfacing on the micro-blogging platform ‘X’, showcases a particular fan who goes beyond the ordinary as he goes into a frenzy, howling at the top of his lungs the instant he hears SRK’s voiceover in the trailer. Overflowing with enthusiasm, he even sheds tears while watching the trailer, vigorously banging the chair behind him, repeatedly screaming at the screen, unveiling his inner zeal.

Outstanding, Crazyyy Reactions are coming out from neutralsTrailer of the century is winning hearts #JawanTrailer // #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/jKBao26g5n— (@yagaa__) August 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the trailer boasts some moments worthy of whistles. As fans anticipate SRK’s multifaceted roles in an action-packed persona, they’ve spotted a profound statement delivered by their beloved icon within the trailer—an almost “meta moment" as they term it. In a pivotal scene, SRK delivers a stern warning to the antagonist Kalee, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, as the two get ready for an epic showdown. SRK’s line resonates: “Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you lay a hand on my son, converse with his father.)"

This moment ignites a chorus of cheers and shouts as fans gear up to relish SRK’s dialogue prowess and his signature moves once again. Alongside Shah Rukh and Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Jawan’ boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others. The film, helmed by Atlee, is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is poised for release next week in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.