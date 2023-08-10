SRK Revealing Why He Went Bald in 'Jawan' Shows He's the 'King' of Wit in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for delighting his fans with intriguing tidbits and enjoyable interactions before his movie releases, continued this tradition with his upcoming film ‘Jawan.’ With its theatrical debut set for September 7, SRK engaged in his lively ‘Ask SRK’ Twitter session, revealing captivating details about the Atlee directorial project. Of course, fans couldn’t help but inquire about his iconic bald appearance, a key topic surrounding the film ever since ‘Javan Prevue’ has been released. And now, SRK has spilled the beans!

True to his signature wit, SRK expertly handled a fan’s query, “Why did you go Bald paaji ? You are looking menacing. What happened?" With characteristic panache, he quipped, “Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootun….(After seeing hailstones falling outside my house…I thought why not have some fun by going bald)," eliciting chuckles all around.

And so, SRK fans now hold the ‘hilarious’ key to his decision.

Yet, his playful banter didn’t stop there. When another admirer delved into his role in ‘Jawan,’ pondering about the facets of his character that would be revealed, including his ever-popular romantic side, ‘Baadshah’ charmingly replied, “All sides….front side..back side…Side side…u will see me in full 3D IMAX version don’t worry.”

Meanwhile, it was after the ‘Jawan Prevue’ that fans have been waiting in anticipation to see SRK’s diverse looks in the film. From bandages to masks and more, it was his bald look that truly stole the spotlight, generating an unprecedented buzz to witness King Khan in this entirely novel avatar.

But that’s not all; the online community jumped on board, crafting memes that playfully contrasted his suave signature look at the beginning with the fierce bald appearance at the end of the video.

Furthermore, the ‘Jawan’ poster, featuring the bald King Khan we can’t get over, alongside a close-up of Vijay Sethupathi’s intense countenance, is now out. Till then, see what else SRK has to reveal about his upcoming thriller!