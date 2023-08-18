Man Shames SRK for Beach Day Out With Daughter Suhana in Bikini, Gets Shut Down

Recently, a user on ‘X’, previously known as Twitter, posted a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan relishing a day at the beach with his kids. The video showcased SRK donning a life jacket and delighting in the ocean waters, accompanied by his trio of children, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam. Unfortunately, there always seem to be individuals with regressive views, exemplified in this case by the user with the handle @salmaniac77. Thus, while pointing at Suhana wearing a bikini, he wrote, “#ShahRukhKhan enjoying bath with his daughter, this doesn’t happen in our Indian culture."

Naturally, this sparked a strong response from SRK’s fanbase, who didn’t hold back in criticising such insensitive comments.

#ShahRukhKhan enjoying bath with his daughter, this doesn’t happen in our Indian culture pic.twitter.com/gAcNPynGCS— SANDIP (@salmaniac77) August 16, 2023

One user responded, “He’s not having a “bath with his daughter”. He is having a swim in the ocean with his 3 children. It’s called fun time with the kids." Another user questioned the original poster, stating, “Why??? Please explain what will be in your mind if you see your sister or daughter playing infront of you??? I’m curious."

A third user chimed in, “And I wonder what goes on in your head that you think like this? A wonderful father enjoying some playtime in the ocean with his kids is absolutely beautiful. I’ll never understand your ‘culture’ and its underlying hypocrisy." The fourth commenter pointed out, “How ironic that a father cherishing moments with his child is deemed cultural harm, yet capturing those moments on camera without their awareness is hailed as cultural preservation."

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time where Suhana has encountered negative scrutiny, as time and again, individuals target her for her ‘less-than-fair’ skin tone, her lips, and various other aspects!

Previously, an image of Suhana posing for a lipstick advertisement emerged on Reddit, prompting netizens to criticsze the brand for purportedly engaging in ‘color correction’ to present Suhana with a lighter skin tone.

A user shared the image along with the caption: “Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max. She looks like Ankita Lokhande." The image swiftly gained traction, leading netizens to criticise both the brand and Suhana for participating.

Yet again, we find ourselves in the midst of another chapter where some seem to have overlooked the art of tending to their own affairs!