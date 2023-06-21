SRK to Rihanna: 'Favourite Celebrity Quote' Trend on Twitter Proves Our Stars are Sharp-witted

Celebrity interviews have become even more common in the digital era. Most of these videos go viral in the format of reels or shots. There are often times when your favourite star says something and it sticks with you for a long time. Now, a similar trend which is currently going viral asks people to put forward their favourite ‘celebrity quotes.’ The responses, like always, are never ending.

What is your favorite celebrity quote?— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 17, 2023

From Shah Rukh Khan talking about working hard to be recognised to Rihanna making another controversial statement. The responses include all of it. Here, have a look for yourself:

Meghan Markle said what needed to be said https://t.co/SQOhC3rGuP pic.twitter.com/fi7WAbuaQq— Meg Stan ROYAL EXPERT (@mizcaffebaby) June 18, 2023

"My t*ts bother you? They’re covered in Swarovski crystals girl!" Oh Rihanna pic.twitter.com/N7RFziTS3q https://t.co/9vBGqliOvp— DAMN RIHANNA (@DamnRihanna) June 17, 2023

"In all the years in the business, I have never attacked another fellow artist. GREAT ARTISTS DON'T DO THAT. They don't need to do that" - Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/MOmT34jv8J https://t.co/Xi5zpndn9F — | fan acc (@iamveronica777) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, another trend which garnered traction asked people to list Bollywood roles which were perfectly cast. Be it Geet from Jab We Met, Pooh from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, or Raj from DDLJ, some characters just live beyond their screen presence and the thread was all about it. The tweet sparked a discussion on the blue bird app and movie buffs started listing their favourite actors with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Deepika Padukone in Piku, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, to Zac Effrom in High School Musical, netizens have made their choice.

