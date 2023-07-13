SRK To Taylor Swift, Viral AI Photos Show Global Celebrities Posing In Pakistan

With artificial intelligence, you could make anything happen— at least in pictures. AI-generated photos have taken social media by storm thanks to their creativity. The latest in this list are AI-generated photos of various celebrities posing in Pakistan. Saboor Akram, an AI artist, posted a collection of photographs showcasing global superstars including actors, athletes, and international singers standing in Pakistani surroundings while dressed in traditional attire.

The first set includes Indian and Pakistani celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Atif Aslam, and Mahira Khan. The results are intriguing, with Shah Rukh Khan appearing in an orange suit amid the picturesque mountains of Quetta in a fake movie poster which is titled - Love Across Borders.

See the images here:

Saboor Akram also used AI-powered software to place well-known international stars like Kim Kardashian, Timothée Hal Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Henry Cavill, Zendaya, and Ariana Grande in popular cities like Lahore and Karachi.

In the third set of images, there are international athletes and sportspersons who have been featured in similar desi outfits posing in the streets. The stars include Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Roger Federer, and Lewis Hamilton.

The fourth set of AI images comprises international singers and songwriters like Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Zayn Malik, and The Weeknd who are also striking a pose on Pakistani streets.

Coming to the final set of photos, there are several international vocalists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Justin Beiber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Selena Gomez. In the images, Selena flaunted a floral-print ensemble while Taylor Swift donned an embroidered red kurta set with a mustard dupatta. While, Ed Sheeran is seen taking a selfie with fans on the busy streets.

Social media users were awestruck by the incredibly realistic photographs and couldn’t stop admiring Saboor Akram’s creativity - leading to a massive rise in his Instagram followers.

One user commented, “Shahrukh Khan give iron man 1 vibes”, another said, “If only Henry Cavill came to Pakistan hahaha.”

A person wrote, "Harry Styles in a kurta is something I didn’t know I needed until now!", while a few could not stop gushing over Rihanna’s look. One of Rihanna’s fans said ‘She looks majestic’.