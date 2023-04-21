SRK, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan: Celebs Lose Blue Tick on Twitter But These Desi Reactions are 'Verified'

From Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Kohli, the coveted Twitter blue tick has disappeared for all the big personalities of the country. For the unversed, these blue checkmarks are granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation.

However, as Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site, many new rules and regulations came into being and this is just one of those many rules. Now, Twitter users who have blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue. It costs USD per 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Many took to the bluebird app and shared tweets of astonishment.

“Twitter has talked about pulling legacy verified checkmarks for a while, and now it’s acting on that plan. The social network has begun removing the original blue ticks from users’ profiles now on, you’ll need to pay $8 per month for Blue," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few tweets for celebs who lost their blue tick:

Shah Rukh Khan

But now when bona fide ppl lk SRK & Kohli losing it, makes me wonder how such ppl’s handles can be impersonated, paying for the blue tick, can make it look authentic too.Where does the responsibility of #Twitter SM platform lies in differentiating the real ones from the fake? pic.twitter.com/o3rSDBCZLl— ‎Arshi Alvi (@Arshi7Khan) April 20, 2023

Celebs like SRK, Virat Kohli, MSD, Amitabh Bachchan etc don’t have a blue tick now. So, now I can say that I am no different from them atleast in this platform.#BlueTick— Rishab (@imrishabchachan) April 20, 2023

I have a blue tick on my account, whereas the famous Bollywood actor SRK doesn’t have one. pic.twitter.com/M03UxcnPjI— Kratika (@kaleshiaurat) April 20, 2023

Shah Rukh & Virat Kohli too lost their blue ticks. I want to laugh out loud looking at handles with 0 followers now showing verified— Anjali (@MsAnjaliB) April 20, 2023

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo lost his Blue tick pic.twitter.com/5BLN7EvCWm— ` (@Bludkohli) April 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi

Where's the blue tick for the lone voice of people of India, Rahul Gandhi, @elonmusk ? How can you have a peaceful satisfactory day without conforming to professional and moral ethics ?— Raji Tangam (@raji_tangam) April 21, 2023

Don't see neither a blue tick nor grey tick pic.twitter.com/ycBIuVavuS— Samrudh (@samjag123) April 21, 2023

Rofi Gandhi par blue tick hai, asli Rahul Gandhi par nahi pic.twitter.com/lFwV03UuJG— Umesh Verma (@HindUVermaJi) April 21, 2023

Salman Khan

For users who still had a blue check, a popup message indicated that the account “is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number." Verifying a phone number simply means that the person has a phone number and they verified that they have access to it — it does not confirm the person’s identity.

