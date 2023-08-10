CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » SRK's 'Dunki' Response to Fan's Fiancée Refusing to Watch 'Jawan' Breaks the Internet
1-MIN READ

SRK's 'Dunki' Response to Fan's Fiancée Refusing to Watch 'Jawan' Breaks the Internet

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi, India

SRK's 'Dunki' Response to Fan's Fiancée Refusing to Watch 'Jawan' Breaks the Internet. (Image: News18)

SRK's 'Dunki' Response to Fan's Fiancée Refusing to Watch 'Jawan' Breaks the Internet. (Image: News18)

Fan's fiancee refuses to watch 'Jawan' and Shah Rukh Khan had the most perfect response for the same.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted his iconic Ask SRK sessions after a long break today. The actor mentioned how he is happy about so many things today and would want to share this happiness with his friends. He managed to answer as many questions about his upcoming movies. While the actor was replying to tweets by several fans, one fan told how he asked his fiancee to watch ‘Jawan’ and she came up with a super cheesy reply. However, what managed to steal the show was SRK’s wit, as always. “Fiancee ko bol rha hu #Jawan dekhne chalo, to bol rhi h mere Jawan to tum ho… Mujhe nhi dekhna SRK ko…” wrote the Twitter user.

Also Read: SRK Revealing Why He Went Bald in ‘Jawan’ Shows He’s the ‘King’ of Wit in Bollywood

Using this as a masterstroke, SRK managed to promote both of his upcoming movies with just one answer. How? Have a look at his reply:

The witty response has left people in complete splits. “Every standup comic out there should personally thank this guy for choosing to become an actor and not a stand up comic. He would have ended everyone’s career alone,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “SRK just Bodied him!! Damn his Wit. Loving the replies #AskSRK.”

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Shuts Down Interviewer Over Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi Jibes in Old Video

Meanwhile, Jawan happens to be one of SRK’s most awaited movies. If a report by Times Now Digital is to be believed, SRK will be playing a double role in the film. King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and also the role of a jailer (son) in the movie. Not just this, but he will also be sporting six different looks in the Atlee directorial. However, News18 can not vouch for the authenticity of the report.

Tags:
  1. Shah Rukh Khan
  2. jawan
  3. ask srk
first published:August 10, 2023, 16:19 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 16:19 IST