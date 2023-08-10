SRK's 'Dunki' Response to Fan's Fiancée Refusing to Watch 'Jawan' Breaks the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan hosted his iconic Ask SRK sessions after a long break today. The actor mentioned how he is happy about so many things today and would want to share this happiness with his friends. He managed to answer as many questions about his upcoming movies. While the actor was replying to tweets by several fans, one fan told how he asked his fiancee to watch ‘Jawan’ and she came up with a super cheesy reply. However, what managed to steal the show was SRK’s wit, as always. “Fiancee ko bol rha hu #Jawan dekhne chalo, to bol rhi h mere Jawan to tum ho… Mujhe nhi dekhna SRK ko…” wrote the Twitter user.

Using this as a masterstroke, SRK managed to promote both of his upcoming movies with just one answer. How? Have a look at his reply:

Theek hai bhai tum ussi ki sun lo. Kisi aur se picture ki kahani sun lena….puchna agli dekhengi kya…uska naam Dunki hai….ya phir tum Dunki bhi lagte ho??! #Jawan https://t.co/BIJeNsVSxE— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

The witty response has left people in complete splits. “Every standup comic out there should personally thank this guy for choosing to become an actor and not a stand up comic. He would have ended everyone’s career alone,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “SRK just Bodied him!! Damn his Wit. Loving the replies #AskSRK.”

Meanwhile, Jawan happens to be one of SRK’s most awaited movies. If a report by Times Now Digital is to be believed, SRK will be playing a double role in the film. King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and also the role of a jailer (son) in the movie. Not just this, but he will also be sporting six different looks in the Atlee directorial. However, News18 can not vouch for the authenticity of the report.