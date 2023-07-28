Did You Know SRK's Mannat Made a Cameo in Rajesh Khanna's 1973 Film 'Raja Rani'?

Multiple times, we find ourselves revisiting iconic films from the past, whether it’s due to an interesting piece of trivia or a unique connection that brings them back into the spotlight. This time, an unexpected link was discovered between a classic film and a renowned actor. Recently, Twitter user Sukanya Verma shared a fascinating fact about the romantic drama ‘Raja Rani,’ which captivated audiences back then with its quirky plotline and memorable characters.

She shared how in one particular scene, the protagonist Raja (played by Rajesh Khanna), a small-time thief, attempts to rob a mansion that grabs his attention. Surprisingly, that very mansion is revealed to be Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Yes, who would’ve thought! “Back then would a 8-yr-old @iamsrk imagine yeh mera future ghar hai or I’ll be quoting Kaka’s kutti cheez catchphrase here in my Happy New Year. What a story, King Khan,” wrote Verma alongside the snapshot of the iconic scene From ‘Raja Rani’.

This was in reference to SRK, who quoted Rajesh Khanna’s ‘kutti cheez’ catchphrase from this movie, in his 2014 movie.

For those unfamiliar, Mannat was originally known as Villa Vienna and was built in 1914, belonging to a Parsi family. This historical bungalow featured a large garden, adding to its charm. In the 1990s, a real estate firm acquired the property, and eventually, in 2001, it became the beloved abode of Shah Rukh Khan. Thus, even before it gained fame as SRK’s residence, Mannat had already garnered attention, little knowing that it would one day become more than just a bungalow - it would become an integral part of King Khan’s identity.

But the enchantment doesn’t end there! Mannat seems to have a cameo in its own right, making appearances in not just ‘Raja Rani’ but also in other films like ‘Tezaab’ and ‘Angaar,’ leaving audiences spellbound with its charm.

Such is the allure of Bollywood, where stories come alive, entwining past and present, and weaving a magical tapestry of dreams, coincidences, and shared destinies!