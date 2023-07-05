CHANGE LANGUAGE
SRK's Response to Fan Asking His 'Mantra' to Attract Women in Old Video Melts Hearts

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 16:06 IST

Delhi, India

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming reply to fan asking his 'mantra' to appeal women is the best thing on the internet today.

In the vast galaxy of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, there exists a constellation of women who find themselves drawn not just to his acting prowess but to the magnetic charm he exudes. His demeanor, courtesy, and genuine respect for every lady has woven a spell around him, making him the heartthrob of countless admirers. Amidst this starry fandom, an old video resurfaced, where a fan asked the secret behind his appeal towards women and King Khan’s response was nothing short of enchanting.

In the throwback video, a media person posed the question, asking, “What is your psychology to attract women… especially SRK psychology?" Without skipping a beat, SRK responded with his trademark charm, “I don’t have any psychology. I have only one and I say this often and women to work with me or know me…and all the ladies who work with me in my office…they will tell you. I have only one mantra and I say this to everyone: Be gentle with a lady. Be courteous to a lady and be extremely respectful to a lady." He even delved into the realm of old-fashioned gestures, insisting that opening doors or offering jackets during puddles should never be overlooked.

As he beautifully concluded, “There is no conquering over women. There is only having a partner in a woman." It’s no wonder why he remains the undisputed ‘King of Hearts’, capturing the adoration and admiration of women worldwide.

Watch the Viral Video:

Recently, an SRK fan shed light on the adoration Moroccan women have always held for the ‘Baadshah’. In a delightful revelation, women from various countries chimed in, attesting to the fact that his charisma transcends boundaries and captivates hearts worldwide.

Read More: SRK Fans’ Befitting Responses to User Asking ‘Who is This?’ Shows King’s Real Popularity

As the days fly by, fans’ love for SRK keeps getting deeper, and how!

