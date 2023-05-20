SRK's 'Satrangi Re' Depicts Seven Stages of Love: Artist's Trivia Has Internet Mesmerised

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since the release of the film ‘Dil Se’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala? But here’s the cool part: the movie’s music is still as fresh as ever! Even today, the songs from the album have a special place in our hearts and minds. Recently, an artist analyzed the song ‘Satrangi Re’ from the film, and it’s reigniting our love for the track all over again. Why, you ask?

Instagram user and artist Laksh Maheshwari uncovered the magical collaboration between Mani Ratnam, Gulzar Saab, and A.R. Rahman. Turns out, the 1998 classic represents the seven stages of love found in Arabic poetry. From the initial attraction (dilkashi) to the deep attachment (uns), from the soaring heights of love (ishq) to the unshakable trust (akidat), the song takes us on a mesmerizing ride.

But it doesn’t end there! As the melody unfolds, one can experience the devotion (ibadat), the intoxicating madness (junoon), and finally, the bittersweet embrace of death (maut). It’s a lyrical journey like no other, where each word carries the weight of emotion and meaning. Lines like “Aankhon ne kuch aise chhuya, halka halka uns huya" and “Mujhe Ishq Dilaase deta hai" immerse us in the journey of emotions.

However, Laksh also spilled beans on how Director Mani Ratnam worked his magic in the song “Satrangi Re" by changing the leading actress’s dress seven times, each representing a stage of love. With the lyrics and colors perfectly aligned, it’s like a beautiful jigsaw puzzle coming to life.

In the song, the female protagonist, Meghna, gracefully wears the seven colors (Satrangi) in reverse order, while the male protagonist, Amar, consistently dons a black salwar kameez. However, in the final segment, a captivating twist awaits as both appear in pristine white attire. It’s a visual representation of their evolving love story, adding depth and symbolism to the song.

Watch the ‘Satrangi Re’ Trivia:

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laksh Maheshwari (@single.handedly)

This trivia is simply stunning! Since being shared, the video has amassed an incredible 5.7 million views and 400K likes on Instagram.