SRK's Train Dance in 'Jawan' Reminds Twitter of 'Delhi Metro', Hilarious Memes Go Viral

The highly anticipated ‘Jawan’ Prevue dropped yesterday, and the frenzy surrounding this Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reaching new heights. Packed with a whirlwind of surprises in its brief two-and-a-half minutes, one couldn’t help but be captivated by what unfolded. However, amidst all the excitement, it was not just SRK’s bald transformation that caught everyone’s eyes but also his electrifying dance at the end, showcasing a whole new side of King Khan that fans rarely get to see.

In the viral clip, SRK effortlessly grooves to the timeless 1962 melody ‘Bekarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye’ by Hemant Kumar, inside a bustling metro coach. As fans were treated to this spectacle, it didn’t take long for Twitter to explode with a flurry of amusing memes and comparisons to everyday scenes in Delhi’s metro.

One fan humourously remarked, “SRK explaining Delhi Metro," while another cheekily commented, “dancing so charmingly and yet making it look intimidating for others, that psychopath SRK of the 90s is back." In fact, this hilarious crossover of SRK’s dance number and the real-life metro scenarios, complete with cringy dance reels, has given birth to a treasure trove of memes that are simply too funny to ignore.

Me sitting in metro peacefullyRandom person in front of me : pic.twitter.com/UKc3JuDhWm — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 10, 2023

Random reel creators in metro:pic.twitter.com/wRrNcHYzri— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 10, 2023

Fav part from the #JawanPrevue .. watching it on loopAlways wanted to see him play a psychopath again.. none of the Bollywood directors even tried.. really thankful to @Atlee_dir for bringing this side of SRK back! Kya tagda actor hai bhai #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/aCtDWVRAoj — 🔥 (@iWorshipSRK) July 10, 2023

sorry guys i just had to do this 😭 pic.twitter.com/RovlT3gJwE— ً (@dalchiniboyy) July 10, 2023

But that’s not all. SRK’s transformation into a bald villainous look at the end of the video was also a meme-worthy moment. The striking contrast between his charismatic look at the beginning and the intense bald appearance towards the end ignited the creative spark in fans, resulting in a flurry of memes flooding the internet.

Amidst all the hilarity, the ‘Jawan’ Prevue has brought immense delight to SRK fans who eagerly await the full movie. Filled with action-packed scenes, epic music, and SRK showcasing multiple avatars, the preview has left fans craving more as they hope to witness the magic that the Atlee directorial has in store for them.