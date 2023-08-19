‘Steel Man Of Haryana’ Bijendra Singh Sets New Record By Lifting 10 Kg With Eyelids

Drug addiction has become a worldwide problem. Many young individuals are becoming dependent on different types of substances that are quite harmful to their body and mind. In India, there are rising cases of drug addiction among the youth. In states like Haryana and Punjab, many are spending a lot of money and wasting their youth on drug addiction. The government has also been trying various measures to curb such addictions. A similar effort has been made by a wrestler named Bijendra Singh, who has been trying to educate the youth on fitness, in order to keep them away from drugs. Now, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has also collaborated with him, and they have started a campaign where he will be doing 100 power performances (shakti pradarshan) to inspire the youth. Recently, at a similar event, Bijendra Singh lifted around 10 kg with his eyelids. By performing the task, he got himself registered in the OMG Book of World Records as well.

He has been performing various stunts as a part of this campaign. As per reports, Bijendra Singh was also seen pulling a whole bus with his strength.

Bijendra Singh, also known as the ‘steel man of Haryana’, hails from Bhiwani. He is famous in the state for his strength and powerlifting. He has been inspiring the youth by putting his life at risk and performing life-threatening stunts just to educate them more about fitness.

In a recent interview, Bijendra Singh revealed that his goal was to always serve the nation by joining the police force or the Army, but he couldn’t get admitted. He still had the passion to serve the nation, and he decided to inspire the youth through his fitness so that they could stay away from drugs.

Sub-Inspector Virendra, who is in charge of the Bhiwani team, has lauded Bijendra for his initiative and added that his efforts will definitely inspire the youth to stay away from drugs and to become strong like the wrestler. He also added that his department provides free treatment to drug addicts, considering them as victims, and is also running an awareness campaign.