'Steel Man Of India' Vispi Kharadi Bends 24 Iron Bars On His Head In 1 Min, Sets World Record

A new video of Vispi Kharadi, popularly known as ‘Steel Man of India’ has surfaced. The Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the video on their official Twitter account. The footage demonstrates Kharadi’s remarkable achievement of setting a fresh global record by bending multiple iron rods using only his head.

In the accompanying caption of the video, GWR stated, “New record: Vispi Kharadi (India) most number of times 24 barbell bends in one minute with head." It’s worth noting that Vispi Kharadi established this global achievement on February 7, 2016. This extraordinary feat took place on the sets of “Lo show dei record" in Milan, Italy, and the corresponding video is currently gaining immense popularity on the internet.

At the start of the video, Kharadi can be seen donning a black cloth on his head. Subsequently, he proceeds to bend the iron rods one by one. The swiftness with which he accomplishes the bending of these iron bars leaves the live audience astounded. Eventually, the Guinness World Records certificate is displayed being held by Vispi Kharadi. Upon achieving this feat, he expresses gratitude towards the spectators.

New record: Most iron bars bent in one minute with the head - 24 by Vispy Kharadi (India) 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3uWufQJqOc— Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 17, 2023

GWR shared the video of Kharadi on August 17 and people are commenting on it. One user humorously commented about experiencing cognitive discomfort due to Kharadi. Meanwhile, another user lauded him as a real-life Iron Man, expressing approval for his accomplishments. A third user weighed in, acknowledging the potential risks but also celebrating the remarkable feat.

Vispy Kharadi maintains an active presence online and consistently offers motivational content to inspire his fans. Alongside his motivational posts, he effectively promotes multiple brands. His Instagram followers count exceeds 19,000, reflecting his substantial online influence.

In October 2022, Vispi Kharadi and Sahil Khan shared with the world that he is “a holder of 10X Guinness World Records". He shared a video to announce the same.

He captioned the video, “@guinessworldrecords Being Recognised By Guinness World Records. It’s Also A Real Privilege For Me To Be Positioned Beside Steel Man Of India @vispykharadi 10X Guinness World Record Holder. Bachpan Se TV Mai Dekha Tha Iss Guinness Book Ko Aur Aaj Ye Mere Pass Hai, Maine Bhi Apna Naam Likhwa Diya. One Life One Chance."