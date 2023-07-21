Stepping Into First Job? Twitter User Share 11 Points To Keep In My Mind

Starting a new job or career requires keeping a lot of things in mind. As a newbie, it is essential to be mindful in various pitfalls, like oversharing, time management, and many more things. Considering all these things in mind, Twitter user Sanaa shared valuable advice for all the freshers. From being careful about oversharing and managing time effectively, she shared eleven points that have sparked interest amongst social media audience.

Her tweet began with “In case you’re new to the workforce and didn’t know." The eleven points ranged from maintaining professionalism with HR and building credibility in the workplace. Individuals have appreciated these insightful tips.

Sanaa started off by pointing out that HR representatives are only there for the company and not for you, personally. Therefore, you should maintain a professional approach while having a conversation and avoid sharing too much personal information with them.

Secondly, she briefed about the need for textual communication in business contexts. Sanaa emphasised the need for critical talks to be recorded in emails since, in this setting, if anything is not on paper, it might as well not have happened.

The user suggested creating a spreadsheet to keep track of all accomplishments throughout the year in order to avoid the typical problem of undervaluing one’s efforts during assessments.

The discussion then shifted to acceptable workplace conduct, recommending not adding coworkers to social media accounts.

“Anything you do beyond your 9-5 schedule, let your manager know,” she stated.

Being skilled in polite and constructive communication is essential in the workplace, especially when giving bad feedback.

Sanaa emphasises the importance of loyalty and urges people to pursue their jobs with dignity and honesty.

She advocates learning to accept criticism successfully without resorting to yelling or losing one’s cool, acknowledging that only family and friends genuinely appreciate one’s efforts.

She suggested not to raise her voice in a squabble and rather talk politely.

Sanaa advises avoiding participating in office gossip since it can ruin relationships with coworkers and cause serious harm.

“Credibility at work matters but don’t push yourself too hard for it, you’ll lose focus,” she concluded.

This tweet thread has garnered over 329.2k views so far. People found the tweet very insightful and thanked the woman for sharing it online.