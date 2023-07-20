Steve Harvey's Death Hoax Goes Viral, Comedian Reacts In The Most Hilarious Way

Steve Harvey, one of the most beloved Hollywood stars known for his down-to-earth nature, recently became the victim of a death hoax that sent shockwaves among his fanbase. Followers were left in horror after stumbling upon a post falsely declaring Harvey’s passing, even though he is very much alive and in good health. The Family Feud host, who is known for his quick wit and humour, did not let this moment go unnoticed. In his unique style, he reacted most hilariously, leaving his admirers in splits.

Taking to Twitter, he playfully shared a meme of himself and wrote, “Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending.”

Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending pic.twitter.com/n6UcHpP9JN— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 18, 2023

Steve Harvey’s clever response to the death hoax proved to be a massive hit on social media. Since he shared his reaction on July 19, the post quickly went viral, garnering an impressive 2 million views. Social media users couldn’t stop their laughter, while others were genuinely concerned for the comedian’s well-being.

With a touch of humour, one user stated that “it’s a miracle.”

But you were able to see it trending and you're still here! It's a miracle!— Zachary McNerthney (@mcnerth) July 19, 2023

Another expressed relief upon realizing that the news was a hoax and expressed their happiness that Steve Harvey was okay.

I myself was shocked when I saw RIP Harvey. Glad that you are Okey.— Farah Ali (@farahblue) July 18, 2023

A user praising Harvey’s response wrote, “Greatest clapback ever.”

Greatest clapback ever!— MeowChickenFish on Snapchat (@Meowchickenfish) July 18, 2023

A concerned Steve Harvey fan shared, “Not this soon Boss.”

Not this soon Boss 🙏— Rich Young (@DonRich85465247) July 19, 2023

A fan jokingly wrote how Steve Harvey seemed to be “resting in peace" in his relaxed and carefree moment.

You look like you are "resting in peace," sitting outside relaxing minding your own business.— Sherry Nembhard (@edugator79) July 19, 2023

The confusion surrounding the Twitter trend ‘RIP Harvey’ was clarified, revealing that it was related to the Kentucky radio station KSR’s regular caller, Harvey Doyle, who sadly passed away and his death was announced on July 18.

Station host Matt Jones said, “It was posted on his page today that the great KSR caller Harvey has passed away. We will obviously talk more about it tomorrow but it is terrible news that makes me very sad."

As a tribute to the caller, listeners took to social media to mourn and express their condolences using the hashtag ‘RIP Harvey.’ However, due to the similarity in names, some people initially thought the hashtag was about Steve Harvey, leading to confusion. Additionally, others also mistakenly associated the hashtag with the controversial figure Harvey Weinstein.