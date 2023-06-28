'Still Bearable': Internet Thinks This Comedian's Pasoori Dig Is Better Than The Remake

Shivam Lakhanpal, a popular stand-up comedian, recently amused his Twitter followers with a sarcastic video that playfully mocked the latest song release, Pasoori from the film ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’. In the clip, he humorously misinterpreted the song’s title as “Kasoori" and proceeded to create a rap song centred around Kasuri Masala, adding his own comedic twist. Following this, he went on to deliver a sarcastic version of the actual song, “Pasoori." The video received a positive response from his audience, with many finding his hilarious take on the song quite entertaining, applauding his comedic skills.

Have a look at the video here:

The comedian’s creative creation garnered a positive response from netizens, who believed his sarcastic version is still better than the remake.

One user expressed, “Your version is wayyy moreee bearable."

Another user simply exclaimed, “dopeeeeeeeee!"

“Outstanding," a third user commented as he praised the comedian’s talent.

The Indian audience is disappointed with the continuous trend of remaking songs. These remakes often fail to match the beauty, authenticity, and charm of the original versions sung by the original artists. A notable example is Neha Kakkar’s remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai," which faced heavy criticism last year. Now, the remake of ‘Pasoori’ seems to be facing a similar backlash on the internet.

It appears that Bollywood is following a pattern of incorporating already popular songs to capture the audience’s attention. Another instance of this trend is seen in Raj Mehta’s “Jugjugg Jeeyo," where the widely adored song “Rangisaari" was included.

The original version of ‘Pasoori’ was performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill for Coke Studio, a renowned Pakistani television program and international music franchise. Coke Studio is known for its exceptional studio-recorded music performances, featuring both established and emerging artists.