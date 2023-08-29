Stones And Bricks Rain In Chhattisgarh Village; Locals Injured, Houses Damaged

An extraordinary incident has been reported from Kashigarh village in the Sakti district in Chhattisgarh. According to the reports, stones and bricks fall from the sky in this village. The locals are terrified due to these incidents and feel that some divine power is behind this strange occurrence. Many of them left no stone unturned to find the exact cause behind this phenomenon but couldn’t be successful. According to reports, this incident has been recurring for the past two weeks.

The villagers have faced a lot of problems following this incident because the roofs of their houses have been damaged and they have suffered injuries as well. At first, they thought that some people might be behind this mischief and devised a plan to nab them but remained unsuccessful. Then, they informed the local police station as well about their problems but that also proved to be of no help. To date, the mystery behind this incident remains unsolved. A News18 video shows the damaged roofs of the houses. An aged man said that he and other people felt some sort of black magic behind this untoward incident.

Similar incidents happened in the Moti Sagar Para Basti in the Korba district, Chhattisgarh. The locals faced problems due to the stones and bricks that fell from the sky in the evening. The villagers tried their best to nab the person behind this act but unfortunately couldn’t succeed. And surprisingly, these incidents stopped after some time on their own.

There are a lot of accounts of stones falling from the sky that are documented in ancient history. One of the earliest accounts is from 1557. At that time, theologian Conrad Lycosthenes’s book Chronicles of Prodigies described a rain of stones bringing death to people and livestock. During the Middle Ages, occurrences of stones falling from the sky were attributed to creatures of supernatural origin or the devil. In 1690, folklorist Robert Kirk wrote in his book The Secret Commonwealth that falling stones were caused by subterranean inhabitants called invisible wights similar to goblins or brownies.