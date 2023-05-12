CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » 'Stop Searching Groom With Govt Job': Man's Placard Viral During IPL Game
'Stop Searching Groom With Govt Job': Man's Placard Viral During IPL Game

The video has surfaced from an IPL match held in Lucknow.

The video shared on Instagram shows the man smiling while holding the placard during the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) VS Punjab Kings (PBK).

There is no dearth of videos and photos of people standing with placards at the stadium’s pavilion during cricket matches, it may be a proposal to someone or seeking an apartment on rent, and you might some of them hilarious. Something similar happened during the ongoing Indian Premier (IPL) when a man asked to stop finding a groom who has a government job. Now, when we talk about marriage in India, arranged marriage is quite common practice and there are common norms that the prospective groom should be a government employee or works in IT or an engineer.

To highlight the fact, a man in Lucknow stadium stood with a placard card which read: “Shaadi ke liye Sarkari Dhula dhundna Band karo (Stop finding groom who is a government employee).” The video shared on Instagram shows the man smiling while holding the placard during the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) VS Punjab Kings (PBK).

Many social media users have hailed the video in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Bhai ko full support guys.” Another person said, “Bilkul sahi hai bro ab har kisi ko toh sarkari naukri toh nhi na milta hai. Humara bhi khyal rkho koi.” One more person added, “ek berojgar ka dard, I support you.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gained more than 7.9 million views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a man with a placard was seen in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru during an IPL game asking for a rental home. The photo was shared on Twitter and showed the man and his friend standing at the stadium with a poster which read, “Looking for 2 BHK in Indiranagar.” The man named Atin Bose penned the caption of the tweet with a bit of humour, “Could have asked Kohli to marry us but right now, priorities.”

    With people being creative at their top, you might find such placards till the final of IPL which is said to be held on May 28.

