Stop Throwing Away Your Fruit Peels and Pits

Not sure what to do with what’s left of your summer fruits once you’ve devoured the flesh? You might be surprised to learn that there are ways to recycle pits, peels and stones.

Although inflation may be putting a bit of a damper on consumption of fruits and vegetables, we tend to eat more in the summer months, largely because there’s more seasonal variety at farmer’s markets and produce stands. Watermelons, nectarines, plums and cherries are just some of the fruits associated with summertime picnics and BBQs. But don’t be too quick to throw away their peels and pits. Far from being useless, these parts can be recycled… and not just in the kitchen.

Cantaloupe and watermelon: effective after-sun lotions

Surprising as it may seem, melon peels can work wonders on your sunburn. Composed mainly of water and vitamin A, melon is highly effective in moisturizing and soothing sunburned skin. To benefit from the virtues of this 100% natural after-sun lotion, simply peel the fruit, then cut the peel into small pieces and apply (flesh side down) for a few minutes to the sunburned area. The tip also works with watermelon rind.

Apricot, plum, peach, cherry and nectarine pits: for draining plants

It’s often recommended to place clay balls at the bottom of the pot in which plants are growing in order to improved drainage. But leftovers from your summer fruit bounty can also do the trick. Fruit stones and pits such as those from apricots, cherries or nectarines are good options for ensuring that water drains properly from the soil, preventing your plants’ roots from rotting. The pits perform the same function as clay balls. To avoid contaminating the plant, it is advisable to remove all traces of flesh and disinfect the stones thoroughly (eg by boiling them with a little salt and vinegar) before placing them in the pot.

Also read: Fruit Seller Teaches Children While Managing Work At Roadside Stall, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Carrot, avocado and grape: to give your textiles a natural hue

Whether you want to dye a T-shirt white or add a little bit of color to your curtains, you should know that certain fruits and vegetables are dye plants, meaning they naturally produce pigments. Making your own dye from one or more of these plants is a natural and economical alternative to the chemicals used to color our textiles. For example, to obtain a green color, use avocado peels or carrot tops, while dark purple “red" grape skins can work for a red hue, or yellow onion peels for an orange color. The “recipe" couldn’t be simpler: the fabric (washed and boiled in a pan beforehand) is macerated in colored water obtained from the dye plants. The maceration time can last several hours, depending on the intensity of the hue you wish to give your item.