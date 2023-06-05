Store Owner Removes Chairs to Increase Employee Productivity During 'Break', Gets Criticised

It is not uncommon to come across accounts of employees discussing challenging work environments. One recent Reddit post shed light on a situation where an employee described their boss removing chairs at the workplace during ‘break’ time, citing an intention to enhance productivity in the store. The incident sparked considerable online outrage, with users expressing their concerns about bosses resorting to extreme lengths and creating an unfavourable situation in the workplace.

A Redditor, @m_zayd, recently shared a disheartening experience, stating, “Walked into work today to find chairs missing. The chairs up front for customers are still available, but all chairs used by employees during downtime and breaktime have been removed. There’s still one chair available in the back of the store, but it’s for the owner and has this sign attached. Apparently, this is being done to ‘increase productivity.'"

The post was accompanied by a picture depicting a chair with a poster on the back that read, “Not for employee use."

The post quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of users who flooded the comment section with their thoughts. One user expressed their dissatisfaction, stating, “Employers who expect their staff to stand during an entire shift deserve exactly zero employees." Another user raised a valid question, asking, “Am I missing something? Why would productivity need to be increased on employee breaks?"

The third user suggested, “Take your lunch break in the car. Use store boxes to sit on, outside of cameras view and when no one is watching. Make sure to sit down more than you’d otherwise do if they would provide a chair and treat you like a human being, with respect, empathy and compassion."

Meanwhile, in a similar incident last year, a company faced significant backlash from internet users due to their intention to remove chairs, citing concerns that workers were becoming “too comfortable" during breaks at their restaurant.