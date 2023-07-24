Story of Amritsar's Temple of Tea Service— Top On Anand Mahindra's Bucket List

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his active social media presence, dropped a heartwarming video of the ‘Temple of Tea Service’ in Punjab’s Amritsar. It is a small teashop run by an 80-year-old Sikh man for 40 years. The man runs the tea shop under a tree that is over a hundred years old. While tea stalls are common in India, this one is a little too special. Here people don’t need to pay a specific amount. Instead, they can choose to pay anything as per their wish.

The video showed an old man named Ajit Singh sitting in his well-put-up small kitchen under the tree. Surrounded by kettles and utensils, he could be seen preparing tea in large containers on a coal Bhatti stove. He then pours the tea into glasses. On being asked why he offers tea for free of cost, he said that he does it as he is getting an opportunity to do a selfless service.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra said he will make sure to visit this tea shop whenever he comes to Amritsar.

“There are many sights to see in Amritsar. But the next time I visit the city, apart from visiting the Golden Temple, I will make it a point to visit this ‘Temple of Tea Service’ that Baba has apparently run for over 40 years. Our hearts are potentially the largest temples,” Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

Soon after the clip surfaced online, people showered love and praise on the tea seller.

One user wrote, “Amidst the timeless charm of Amritsar, under the embracing canopy of a majestic tree, a venerable man gracefully serves the elixir of Indian Tea. With every cup poured, he weaves a tapestry of tradition, warmth, and hospitality, earning the title of the Temple of Tea Service.”

“Truly inspiring…,” wrote another user.

“This is India where there are people who are not interested in money but only service to humanity, who says God is not there, it is in this man’s heart,” another user stated.

The video has raked up nearly 9 lakh views along with a flood of comments.