'Straight, No Criminal Background, Must Love Cats': Woman's Criteria For Lover-flatmate

A woman from New York caught the attention of social media users after posting a unique request on Craigslist’s real estate page. Craigslist is a popular online platform known for classified advertisements related to jobs, housing, and other services. The woman, behind the post, is on the hunt for a roommate and potential lover, offering the enticing incentive of a rent-free first 60 days.

A Twitter user shared photos of the advertisement on Twitter and wrote, “Craigslist’s Personals section may have been deleted but it never died— it simply moved to the real estate section"

See the post here:

Craigslist’s Personals section may have been deleted but it never died— it simply moved to the real estate section pic.twitter.com/fAgCH6jOXT— frida k🕳️ (@frida_k_h0le) August 6, 2023

The original post emphasises that any potential candidate must have a fondness for cats.

In her detailed message, the woman describes herself as the owner of a spacious 5-bedroom house in Angleton, TX, a suburb of Houston. She shares her background as a former fitness instructor, highlighting her active lifestyle. Widowed for a few years, she has been searching for companionship but with unique preferences – including an attraction to those with Italian, Israeli, or Jewish heritage.

Her ad also details her role as a mother, raising her 8-year-old son while also navigating the challenges of her previous marriage and divorce. She outlines the financial arrangements for the potential roommate, mentioning varying rent amounts based on the number of occupants and their behaviour and personality.

The post highlights that cleaning and cooking responsibilities will be undertaken by the poster herself, provided the applicant is willing to contribute to food costs. The actual rent agreement would be determined six months later.

Further preferences for a potential roommate/lover include black hair colour and a discussion in advance in case the person has a “receding hairline or bald on top”. The woman explains these criteria as an instinctual aspect, aiming to increase the likelihood of a successful romantic connection.

The post concludes by emphasising the importance of shared values and openness to intimacy. She further added that she hopes the applicant should have a “high libido” and would be open to “lovemaking in the morning and night”

Twitter users have since engaged with the post, expressing amusement and curiosity about the unique situation.

Dating app technology is evolving. pic.twitter.com/RSpvO7DWnj— Will (Always Finds A Way) (@wwa_3) August 6, 2023

any app + time = a dating app https://t.co/0DwkfW6ZUv— 🍮 flânerie o'brien, obl osb 🍮 (@o_crux_ave) August 7, 2023

she knows what she wants, I envy that— squidward agonistes (@USapoptosis) August 7, 2023

For those interested in the particulars, the offered apartment boasts amenities such as air conditioning and pet-friendly policies. The fully furnished house includes laundry facilities and ample parking while adhering to a strict non-smoking policy