Stranger Things' Eddie, Wednesday's Tyler: Twitter Lists People Who Didn't Deserve Their Fate

Fictional characters have a way of breaking our hearts that just hits different. ‘Kill your darlings’ is a popular trope in works of fiction- series, books and everything else- where creators kill off their (and often the audience’s) favourite characters. Twitter users have been listing fictional characters who met a fate that they did not deserve, whether it’s death, heartbreak or any other form of tragedy.

Whether it’s Eddie from Stranger Things causing ripples across the Internet after his heroic swan song, or Professor Snape from the Harry Potter franchise having the most radical character arc right before his death, Game of Thrones’ iconic Daenerys Targaryen being stabbed to death by Jon Snow, or Wednesday’s Tyler bringing in a sad and terrifying twist to what we thought was a story of budding puppy love- some monumental tragedies have been listed by Twitter users.

Who's a character that didn't deserve their fate?I'll start: pic.twitter.com/1708sLoyP6 — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) April 11, 2023

Literally anyone black on TVD but especially Bonnie https://t.co/kK51JCb4ml pic.twitter.com/74JngF0jcB— jaybird (@betsybraddocks) April 14, 2023

Who’s a character that didn’t deserve their fate?Gwen Stacy, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 WATCH! https://t.co/ZuJKrgLK8Z pic.twitter.com/OVgTnkLJts — cav (@thecavlang) April 14, 2023

They didn't even do anything and that made the entire plot even more absurd (and hilarious). https://t.co/o1FJqQZWe3 pic.twitter.com/o09EtPS1kj— ritwik. (@IndieKnopfler) April 15, 2023

his dad convinced him into thinking his mom’s d€ath was due to mental health problems, got physical with him bc he was asking for answers, was chained up in a cave by a grown woman, got gr00med manipulated and enslaved y’all could never make me hate himpic.twitter.com/COCPc3c303 https://t.co/XW9YbBW0kh— sude (@SANFRUNCISCO) April 15, 2023

Did any of them break your heart as well?

In a similar exercise- also tragic in a different sense- Twitter users recently also theorised on which fictional characters would pay $8 to get a blue tick on Twitter. You can check out the top characters here.

