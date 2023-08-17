Stranger Things In Real Life? Woman Believes Dacre Montgomery Loves Her, Divorces Husband And Loses Rs 8 Lakh

A single mom from the US has shared her harrowing experience of falling prey to an elaborate catfishing scheme that left her emotionally shattered and financially drained. This unfortunate incident revolves around a scammer who posed as Dacre Montgomery, the actor recognised for his role as Billy Hargrove in the popular Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’ It all began on an online forum designed to bring together creative minds from different corners of the internet. Little did this woman named McKayla know that her decision to join this platform would cost her $10,000 (about 8.3 lakhs) and a divorce.

On an episode of the YouTube series, Catfished, McKayla shared her ordeal of being scammed financially and emotionally. She explained that after engaging in conversation with the scammer, who portrayed himself as Dacre Montgomery, McKayla found herself drawn to his charming persona and seemingly genuine nature. As their online interactions progressed, the two developed a bond.

The scammer’s ability to strike an emotional chord with McKayla led her to make the difficult decision of leaving her husband. She confessed, " We hit it off, but of course I’m suspicious from the get-go until he starts doing things that make me believe that he is who he is," she told Catfished. Despite her initial scepticism, the scammer’s actions began to erode her doubts, making her believe that she was truly forming a connection with the real Dacre Montgomery by sending her poems and asking her to watch specific episodes of the Stranger Things series.

He urged McKayla to watch a specific episode of ‘Stranger Things season 4, titled ‘Dear Billy,’ which featured the character he portrayed. Adding another layer to this, the scammer sent McKayla poems that had a striking resemblance to the writing style of Dacre Montgomery’s 2020 poetry collection, ‘DKMH: Poems.’ This calculated move made McKayla’s trust stronger in the belief that he was indeed the actor he claimed to be.

During their conversations, the imposter also wove a tale of personal struggles and heartache. Claiming to be on the brink of separation from his model girlfriend, Liv Pollock, due to her controlling behaviours, the scammer sought solace in McKayla. For McKayla, who had been trapped in an unhappy and ‘toxic’ marriage, empathised with the imposter. She shared, “Because my ex-husband was that way, I felt bad for him." The victim, McKayla also provided financially for the imposter for over a year, as she was told that the imposter’s girlfriend had full control over his bank account and all financial documents.

Under the belief that she was aiding the real Dacre Montgomery during a difficult time, McKayla lend him a sum of around $10,000 in total.

Reflecting on the unfortunate incident, McKayla opened up about the vulnerabilities that the scammer exploited. She said, “If you’re someone like me, you’re afraid of abandonment and you’re a real big people pleaser and you’re very co-dependent, these scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that."

Presently, McKayla has blocked Darce’s fake profile. She has decided to take a break from the internet and spend some more quality time with her daughter.