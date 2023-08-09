Stray Dog's Head Gets Stuck In Washroom Floor During Renovation And Then ...

washing machine

At some point in time, we all might have experienced mysterious noises in the house while staying alone. The noises often turned out to be rustling trees, youror a late-night party from your neighbour’s house. But for Tennessee-based TikTok star Kyndal Bret, the culprit of those noises was in the washroom. Thinking it was an intruder, the woman was truly shocked and shaken when she inspected the noise and it turned out to be a stray pooch.

One early morning, Kyndal heard some noise inside her house. She was still in bed but decided to investigate the source of the noise. She crossed her bathroom, which is undergoing renovation. She saw a dog’s head poking out from the restroom floor. She claimed, “I’m shaking right now," and further added that it was not her pet dog. The woman posted the video on TikTok.

She was instantly concerned about the safety of the dog and called for help. Meanwhile, she checked for some room around the dog’s neck to make sure it is not choking. It was revealed later that the dog had its collar caught underneath a hole and might have run into her house to escape. It might have attempted to crawl up the hole in the washroom but got stuck there. After her husband came back home, they got the pooch out of the hole. Kyndal made sure the collar is loose and contacted the dog’s owner. Meanwhile, Kyndal and her husband gave the canine some food and water and even made it a bed in the garage.

In a follow-up clip, Kyndal Bret informed her followers that the name of the dog is Lulu and she has been united with her owner. Daily Star quoted Kyndal’s statement, “She is home! Her owner just came and got her. I can confirm it is 100 per cent her owner." She added that as soon as the pet parent pulled in and opened the door of her vehicle, Lulu instantly jumped in there. Kyndal also added that the pooch was welcome back to her house anytime.