Street Vendor In Vadodara Sells Avocado Toast, Internet Is Impressed And Wants To Try

In recent years, avocados have gained immense popularity as a breakfast choice due to their delicious flavour and numerous health benefits. Avocados are renowned for their heart-healthy fats, fibre content, and potential for aiding in blood sugar control. This fruit has even made its way to upscale restaurants, where avocado-based dishes now grace the menus. But have you ever seen a street vendor selling avocado toast? If not, you might be surprised to find that a small street-side vendor in Gujarat’s Vadodara has been serving the popular avocado toast. A food blogger from the city shared a video of him selling this on his cart.

The viral video showcases the meticulous preparation of avocado toast at a hygienic street-style stall. The cook maintains strict hygiene standards, wearing an apron, gloves, and a hair net throughout the process. The journey begins with carefully cutting the avocado in half, followed by scooping out its creamy flesh into a bowl. Then, the cook adds black salt, freshly squeezed lemon juice, finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and a hint of green chillies resulting in a flavourful avocado blend. Using a masher, these ingredients are expertly combined.

Meanwhile, slices of bread are toasted on a griddle until they achieve a golden-brown hue. Once perfectly toasted, the avocado mixture is generously spread on top, creating a delightful contrast of textures and flavours. The finishing touch includes slices of fresh avocado, a sprinkle of chilli flakes, and a dash of oregano, enhancing the overall taste.

The Instagram post that accompanied the video provides essential information, including the vendor’s address, operating hours, and contact number. It also mentions that the vendor offers more than just avocado toast, with options like pesto toast and bruschetta available. Customers can choose from various types of bread, including sourdough, French loaf, and brown bread.

As soon as it was uploaded on Instagram, the video gained significant attention, amassing almost 1.7 lakh views. Viewers have also been sharing this video in large numbers as most people have not witnessed a street vendor selling such a fancy breakfast option.

Users expressed their interest and excitement. One comment says that the preparation and final outcome, both look pretty good. Some others have expressed that they are intrigued and eager to try the avocado toast from this vendor. A user who claims to have tried this dish from the place shown in the video wrote, “Tried and tasted. It’s delicious and healthy, a must-try."