Street Vendor's 'Panipuri Ice Cream' With Chutneys and Sev is Leaving Foodies Cold

When it comes to bizarre food combos going viral on the Internet every single day, nothing is sacred and no one is exempt. If you think culinary boundaries have been pushed a little too hard already, you might want to fasten your proverbial seatbelts. Here’s introducing the ‘Panipuri ice cream’. You read that right. This latest abomination of a recipe has gone viral on Twitter and it has been making people see red.

The Panipuri ice cream prep process is pretty straightforward. The vendor takes the puri, but instead of the beloved potato and spice mash, he adds a scoop of vanilla ice cream inside it. Different chutneys and sauces are added on it and some sev is sprinkled on top. That is certainly some way of bringing sweet and savoury together.

Pani Puri lovers, here comes your chance to remove all your anger and hatred. Detoxify your soulsPresenting Pani Puri Ice cream with some extra chutney, ketchup and sev pic.twitter.com/Hb933EoRqZ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) April 7, 2023

Kya kya ho Raha hai is Desh Mai https://t.co/cf2m51TO94— vivekanand Reddy. K✋( TG ) (@VAnand_INC) April 8, 2023

Christ this is an insult to all the Paani Puri lovers!!! https://t.co/K4Hz4RTzdP— Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి ✋ (@sridharramswamy) April 8, 2023

The Apocalypse is imminent https://t.co/kFp5RDQslM— Jayesh Purohit (@khyatijp) April 8, 2023

This is a criminal offence. Period. The Tastevin du whatever or taste bud ministry should intervene https://t.co/7cXuWcFoSt— Sumon K Chakrabarti (@SumonChakraVIEW) April 7, 2023

They first came for dosas now to Pani Puris !!! https://t.co/IYdOOQH8em— (வாழப்பாடி இராம சுகந்தன்) (@vazhapadi) April 7, 2023

Unfortunately, there is, after all, a concept known as too much of a good thing. The Panipuri hasn’t been sacrosanct for a while. Recently, a vendor in Gujarat was seen selling another abomination: the panipuri shawarma. The recipe involves slicing chicken from a rotisserie, adding vegetables, and white and red sauce to create the filling typically used in shawarmas. However, instead of wrapping the filling in pita bread, the seller uses puri. It is then topped off with additional sauces and sliced cheese, which is heated before being served.

Read all the Latest News here