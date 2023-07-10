Struggling To Cross Waterlogged Streets In Delhi Rain? This Man's Jugaad Is For You

Necessity is the mother of invention. Indians have a special word to describe the unique and out-of-the-box methods they develop to solve problems: jugaad. It is hard for us to translate this word but we have a bunch of examples. Recently, we stumbled upon a video that took the concept of jugaad to the next level. A video showcasing a man using a vacuum cleaner to eliminate rainwater on his path has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen strolling down the street. As he encountered rainwater hindering his path, instead of surrendering to soggy shoes or dodging puddles, he did some on-the-feet thinking. The man used a vacuum cleaner to remove the rainwater coming his way. Surprisingly, the vacuum cleaner’s powerful suction did eliminate the water from his path, allowing him to continue his walk without any worry.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions. A user wrote, “Where’s he getting electricity from?"

One referred to the vacuum cleaner and commented, “Doremon’s gadget in real life," while another wrote, “Nice talent, keep it hidden."

“When you love your shoes," an internet user wrote.

Earlier, a similar video showcased an inventive method for cleaning roads in rural Pakistan. The equipment featured in the video appeared to be a modified tractor with an attached extension at its rear to support large wings. These wings moved in a circular motion to clean the roads.

The clip was shared by Omer Alvie, the marketing director of Beyond Borders, a business consulting and services firm based in the UAE. Alvie uploaded the video on his official LinkedIn profile. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Irrespective of the humorous comment in the video this is serious business. To be able to devise machines without any modern tools even without using any metal and then to have the innovation work as well as this is actually quite remarkable and commendable and points to the staggering opportunity that can be capitalized by harnessing this human resource to solve the world’s most pressing problems. Innovation is in short supply around the world."

