'Stubborn' Man Lived In The Middle Of A British Highway For This Reason

In the heart of West Yorkshire, United Kingdom, there is a famous motorway called M62. At first glance, it might look like your average motorway, but it is so much more. Right in the middle of the bustling lanes in a remote location sits a farmhouse. It has been quite puzzling for onlookers for years. This peculiar sight had also given rise to some urban legends. One of these revolves around the supposed stubbornness of a farmer known as Ken Wild and his wife Beth. The couple had refused to sell their property when the construction of the motorway began, reported LADbible. However, the truth behind this could not be further from what was initially thought.

Truck drivers have nicknamed it “The Little House on the Prairie." This shows how it sits alone between the two busy motorways, revealed DailyStar. The real reason why the couple never gave up on the farmhouse was found in the local geology. While the ground beneath Stott Hall Farm is sturdy enough to withstand the weight of a house, it is not strong enough to endure 90,000 cars passing over it every day.

Daily Star reported that a documentary by the British Film Institute (BFI) revealed some facts about the geological fault. It was found that the better move was to preserve the farmhouse rather than demolish it. BFI revealed, “A geological fault beneath the farmhouse meant it was more practical for engineers to leave it rather than blast through and destroy it."

Beth has since moved out of the farmhouse. Yet she shared some amusing anecdotes from motorists travelling from there every day. She had also witnessed several road accidents near her home.

After Ken passed away, the property was sold in 2009 to Jill and Phil Thorp. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Jill shared that the strong winds help dissipate any pollution. The new homeowner also defended the unconventional appearance of the home. While many compared it to Wuthering Heights, she thinks it is beautiful. LADbible quoted her as saying “A lot of people say it’s bleak and like Wuthering Heights but I don’t see it like that. I think it’s beautiful.”

The farmhouse is framed by two lines of motorway traffic. It connects Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds in the United Kingdom.