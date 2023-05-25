Student Misses School Awards Due To Asthma Attack, What Happened Next Is Pure Love

Winning awards at school is a special moment for any student, filled with pride and excitement. Unfortunately, for one young boy, his joy was overshadowed by a sudden asthma attack that landed him in the hospital. The student had to miss out on what was supposed to be a highlight moment for him. But that was only a temporary interruption. Things to a surprise turn after his teacher took it upon herself to make his day memorable. The teacher embarked on a unique mission to bring the ceremony to the hospital.

As the teacher presented awards and certificates to the little boy, his mother captured the ceremony on camera.

The heart-warming clip of the incident was shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, “This young boy was hospitalized because of a bad asthma attack and was upset that he missed the award ceremony at school. So, his wonderful teacher made a special trip to present him with his awards. AMAZING!!”

So far, the clip has garnered over near 10,000 views garnering praise from people on the internet. Social media users expressed their appreciation for dedicated teachers who go above and beyond their responsibilities.

One user commented, “There are a lot of great teachers out there doing exceptional work, without a political agenda, and they deserve praise.”

Another person expressed, “The best of us become teachers.”

A third person shared their happiness, stating, “Love this teacher.”

Another user beautifully stated, “Teachers can make the world seem bigger, brighter and full of joy.”

A person who claimed to be a teacher said that most teachers would go to what it takes to make the students happy. “I taught for 37 years and what most don’t realize is that the large majority of teachers would do what this great teacher is doing," the reply read.



