Students Infuriated After Image Shows Canada University Discarding PhD Theses in Trash Can

PhD is surely one of the hardest degrees to achieve. Finishing a thesis and then assembling all your hard work in a hard-bound copy for submission might surely be fulfilling but also demands tons of conviction and determination. Now, images that have emerged from University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, have angered PhD candidates online. Taking to Twitter, user named ‘caffienated_pigeon’ shared images of these hard bound PhD dissertations tossed in a trash can.

He wrote, “Walking home from my lecture tonight, I noticed a whole dumpster full of finely bound theses and dissertations behind the @UAlberta Education Centre. Not even being recycled, just going to the landfill. Can’t help but feel this oddly sums up the state of a modern education." As the tweet went viral, it angered many people online. Here, have a look for yourself:

Walking home from my lecture tonight, I noticed a whole dumpster full of finely bound theses and dissertations behind the @UAlberta Education Centre. Not even being recycled, just going to the landfill. Can't help but feel this oddly sums up the state of a modern education. pic.twitter.com/cT8QjwFsCP— caffienated_pigeon (@Jeffs_behaviour) May 19, 2023

“Wow. Painful! Remembering how expensive it is to have them printed. My supervisor got in touch weeks ago, he couldn’t find my thesis. Needed the appendix to track down literature. I’ve stored a PDF and odt on my old Linux laptop from 2016. University seems to have lost it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m a librarian and nothing makes me happier than a successful bit of weeding. Hate to break it to you but this happens a lot more often than you think… and for good reason. lol if you think a bunch of bound books in a dumpster are the only surviving copies in existence."

Remember that report that you spent years working on and had carefully bound on archival paper designed to last hundreds of years?It has so little value to the university that they won't even keep it on a shelf. Now, there is a metaphor for the state of modern education. https://t.co/L1v6JzSuUc — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) May 21, 2023

Imagine spending money for hard cover copy, rush from airport to the office in the middle of nowhere because they were sooo smart to set range of dates and time for submission like everybody lives nearby, just to watch a lady throw my sotsuron in a box on the fking floor https://t.co/v1943Zvq41— ken lee. (@yahyihyuhhuu) May 21, 2023

The response to this saying "they've been digitised, it's fine" tell me you are nt worried enough about the stare of digital archives. Keep the physical books. https://t.co/5TwvIF5W6S— Angel of Modernity (@TheoryGf) May 21, 2023

The printing cost alone, which is almost always thrown on the student, would have me ready to have fight.This is infuriating. https://t.co/5jI6wyWeK7 — An Album a Day Podcast 🎤 (@a3daypodcast) May 20, 2023

The responses to this say a lot about how deeply stressful, painful, and traumatic grad school can be for many. Turfing these reveals old wounds, even 20 years later. https://t.co/ypxmsSiDDw— J.B.M. (he/him) (@vijamsonic) May 20, 2023

