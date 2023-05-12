Students See ChatGPT As Both Asset and Source of Anxiety

Top of mind and dominating conversations in a plethora of domains, ChatGPT is already popping up everywhere in the realm of education where it’s appreciated by a majority of students. But the automated chat tool is also seen as a source of concern, raising a slew of new questions in this area. A new study conducted by Swedish researchers points to a lack of clear rules in higher education institutions regarding the use of artificial intelligence for learning purposes.

If all the reports from tech enthusiasts are to be believed, ChatGPT is capable of doing just about anything — or nearly. From writing political speeches to organizing weddings to providing fashion tips, the services provided by the AI chatbot are countless. And of course, high school and college students are among those who have quickly seized upon the tool to improve some of their skills, facilitate their learning, and sometimes even boost their grades — albeit in a somewhat fraudulent way. This has led some institutions around the world to ban the ultra-popular tool, although other establishments see advantages in trying to adapt to the new possibilities such tech brings.

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology looked at how students in higher education used and perceived artificial intelligence for learning purposes. Nearly 5,900 students from Swedish universities were surveyed between April 5 and May 5, 2023, about their use of chatbots, such as ChatGPT, or AI-powered language tools, such as Grammarly, and then more than 1,700 of the respondents gave their impressions and thoughts on effective and ethical use of these tools. Published on the Chalmers University website, this research shows that ChatGPT has already been put to the test and has become a regular go-to tool by a majority of students, but that students are awaiting clear rules or guidelines from institutions on how such AI can be effectively used in their learning environment.

An asset in the learning process

One of the major findings from the survey is that more than one student out of two (56%) is positive about using chatbots like ChatGPT in their studies, and almost half (48%) also say that chatbots and language tools powered by artificial intelligence make them more efficient in terms of learning, noticeably improving some of their skills. And the knock-on effects of those views is clear, as six out of ten students say they are opposed to banning these chatbots, and even more (77%) are opposed to banning other AI-powered tools. “I think we will have to learn to live with AI and take advantage of the benefits of AI instead of completely banning it," says one of the study participants.

In the qualitative comments collected as part of the study, the researchers observed that students are comparing these chatbots to having a “private tutor," “teacher," “counselor/mentor," or “fellow student" to learn with in an interactive way. The students surveyed mainly use the AI chatbots to seek out further explanations, get inspiration, make summaries of readings or lectures, or help them improve their academic writing skills. The majority of students see these new tools in a complementary role as aids, which will not replace their critical thinking and learning processes. “You should not use a calculator if you don’t know what the plus sign on it does," said one student.

Limitations and concerns

Despite their enthusiasm, higher education students are not plunging headlong into these new technologies, as they are well aware of their limitations. More than six in ten respondents (62%) say that using chatbots on exams or specific assignments is a form of cheating, and one in two think that ChatGPT, no matter how good it is, can’t — or shouldn’t — outperform their independent efforts in terms of results. “AI is great for simpler tasks. I think the problem is the examination itself. Take home exams will become extinct," says one student.

And in fact, most students, as the study reveals, have no idea what their learning institution’s policy is regarding the use of chatbots or if it has one. More than a quarter (26%) say they haven’t received any guidelines, and 55% simply don’t know if there are any rules of usage for these AI-powered tools. “I believe there is enormous potential in the use of AI tools, but universities and schools overall must develop clear frameworks and guidelines to make it work," says another student.

In general, these tools are a source of anxiety for students, if only in terms of their future impact on education and society. One main concern is connected to not wanting to be left behind in the face of these many technological advances. “These comments highlight an urgent need for higher education to provide more guidance and resources for students to become familiar with AI technology and its potential in education," the study authors note.

Some students tone down such concerns, however, explaining that this is not the first time technological advances have disrupted the educational system, albeit without hurting it. “When the calculator was introduced, it didn’t mean that math teaching stopped in school, it became a tool. Similarly, education should learn to coexist with AI tools," analyzes one student. Findings and reflections to be taken into account in order to better regulate the use of these tools in higher education, and more generally in society.