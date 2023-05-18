Study Sheds Light On How Human Eyes Plays Tricks On Our Minds

There is a common saying that we should not believe everything we hear, emphasising the importance of trusting only what we see with our own eyes. However, a recent study has raised doubts about the reliability of our visual perception. Scientists have discovered that the human visual system can deceive the brain. The study was carried out by researchers hailing from the University of York and Aston University, both located in England. Study participants were shown photographs featuring life-sized railway scenes where intentional blurring affected the upper and lower sections. Additionally, they were presented with photographs of smaller-scale railway models that were not blurred.

Their objective was to compare the images and determine which one represented the actual full-scale railway scene. Interestingly, participants consistently perceived the blurred real trains as smaller in size compared to the models.

Visual system

According to Dr Daniel Baker from the University of York, the visual system heavily relies on estimating distances to determine the true size of objects. This estimation process takes into account the blurred areas in an image, similar to the out-of-focus regions captured by a camera. Surprisingly, the study revealed that individuals can easily be deceived in their estimations of object size. Photographers have long taken advantage of this phenomenon through a technique called “tilt-shift miniaturisation," creating the illusion of life-sized objects appearing as scale models.

These findings demonstrate the remarkable adaptability of the human visual system. While it can accurately perceive size through defocused blur in certain situations, it is also susceptible to other influences that can lead to errors in judging the actual size of real-world objects.

Professor Tim Meese, from Aston University, said, “Our results indicate that human vision can exploit defocus blur to infer perceptual scale but that it does this crudely.” According to him, these findings offer a fresh understanding of the computational processes employed by the human brain when making perceptual judgments about our interaction with the surrounding environment.

These findings can impact many aspects of our lives

The findings of this research have the potential to impact various aspects of our daily lives, including driving, and the handling of eyewitness testimonies in the criminal justice system, according to the University of York.